Billy Bush speaks out on "Access Hollywood" tape on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert​"

Billy Bush is making his first appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" Monday night. You can watch the interview on CBS at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT.

A portion of the interview follows.

Former "Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush accused President Trump on Monday of revisionist history for reportedly saying it is not his voice on an infamous 2005 video making a crude remark about women. In an op-ed piece in The New York Times, Bush wrote, "Of course he said it."

Bush sat down Monday evening with Stephen Colbert.

"Look, he, last week, for some reason came out with: That's not my voice on the tape. Like I said, you can't say that. That is your voice. I was there. You were there. That's your voice on the tape," Bush said, referring to Mr. Trump.

"But then you've got 20 women, at the time -- I don't know what the exact number is, cuz there's more -- but 20 women who used their names," he said. "We've got powerful people being held accountable now and sometimes there's anonymous sources. All of these women came out with their names and told their detailed accounts, and as I read these I said: 20 women don't get together and say, 'Hey, you know what would be really fun? Let's take down a powerful guy together. Haha.' No, they don't."

"Enough's enough. Stop playing around with people's lives," Bush added.