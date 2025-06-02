Bill Gates says most of the $200 billion he's pledged to donate will go to Africa

Bill Gates is revealing his plans for the $200 billion he intends to give away through his foundation over the next 20 years, vowing that much of the money will go to Africa.

Gates, who earlier this month told "CBS Mornings" about his plans to donate the bulk of his fortune, disclosed his intentions to focus on Africa on Monday while speaking at Nelson Mandela Hall at the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Gates had previously said his goal was to fund causes that would help save and improve lives around the globe.

"I recently made a commitment that my wealth will be given away over the next 20 years. The majority of that funding will be spent on helping you address challenges here in Africa," Gates said on Monday, according to a statement from his philanthropic organization, the Gates Foundation.

—This is breaking news and will be updated.