Washington — The Justice Department has tapped the top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles to work on the ongoing criminal investigation into the FBI's 2022 raid of President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and former special counsel Jack Smith's handling of the investigation into classified documents found there, according to multiple sources familiar with the move.

Bill Essayli, currently the first assistant U.S. attorney in the Central District of California, will continue leading his office as he works on the other investigations. The probes are part of a sprawling Justice Department inquiry into an alleged "grand conspiracy" of former law enforcement and Democratic officials of depriving Mr. Trump's rights during his first presidency.

While sources told CBS News that Essayli will only focus on the Mar-a-Lago raid probe and the investigation into the classified documents case, the "grand conspiracy" probe has also centered on whether Obama- and Biden-era officials were part of a long-running conspiracy to keep Mr. Trump out of political office, and whether former CIA Director John Brennan lied to Congress in 2023 about an intelligence assessment on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Smith was appointed in November of 2022 to take over the Justice Department investigations into Mr. Trump, one related to his conduct after the 2020 presidential election, and another tied to his handling of classified records after he left office. The cases both resulted in criminal charges against Mr. Trump. He pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing.

Smith's dual cases against Mr. Trump were ultimately closed in late 2024 after he won the presidential election. Prosecutors wrote that Justice Department regulations forbid the prosecution of a sitting president.

One source familiar with Essayli's assignment said he was designated as a special assistant U.S. attorney to work on the investigation related to Smith's probe of Mr. Trump's retention of classified documents. Such assignments are typically temporary, though they can be extended.

Politico first reported Essayli's new assignment.

Essayli speaks at a press conference in Los Angeles on Nov. 2, 2026. Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/The Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

It was not immediately clear who may be overseeing other parts of the grand conspiracy investigation that are focused on the intelligence assessment of Russia's actions in 2016.

In recent months, investigators have sought to interview former FBI agents involved in the classified documents case, but their interviews were later postponed, two sources said.

Lawyers for some of the agents previously asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who presided over the classified documents case, for clarification on whether they are permitted to speak about the investigation. They raised concerns that doing so could violate Cannon's standing February court order that barred any public disclosures about the probe.

The grand conspiracy investigation, based out of Fort Pierce, Florida, has been plagued with internal disputes and doubts about its viability, resulting in the departure of multiple officials assigned to work on it in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Jason Reding Quiñones, the top federal prosecutor in South Florida overseeing the probe, abruptly resigned. Two months before that Joe diGenova, who was tapped by Attorney General Todd Blanche to supervise the investigation, also resigned.

Earlier in the year, the career prosecutor overseeing the investigation was also sidelined after she expressed concerns about the strength of the evidence, CBS News previously reported.

Last year, a federal judge ruled that Essayli was serving unlawfully in his role as first assistant in the office in violation of the Federal Vacancies Reform Act.

Essayli — a former California Republican state lawmaker — was named interim U.S. attorney in April 2025, a role that's typically limited to just 120 days. But days before the clock ran out, Essayli resigned and then-Attorney General Pam Bondi named him first assistant U.S. attorney. Under federal law, the person in that role becomes the office's acting head when there's a vacancy.

The Supreme Court is weighing whether to take up appeals on the legality of similar arrangements in U.S. attorneys' offices in Nevada and the Northern District of New York in the coming months, which could imperil Essayli's role.

Spokespeople for the Justice Department and the Central District of California did not immediately respond to a request for comment.