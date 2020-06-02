Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gives update on response to George Floyd protests

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding his daily press briefing Wednesday amid continuing protests in the city and nationwide over George Floyd's death last week in Minneapolis. He is speaking after the NYPD said approximately 200 people were arrested during the second night of the city's curfew, far fewer than the roughly 700 arrested the night before, CBS New York reports.

The curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. every night for the rest of the week. Patrols are doubled and officers are working 12-hour shifts.

How to watch Bill de Blasio's press briefing today

What : New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds press conference

: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds press conference Date : Wednesday, June 3, 2020

: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 Time : 10 a.m. ET

: 10 a.m. ET Location : New York City

: New York City Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The curfew was announced in an effort to curb looting and violence that has broken out at nightfall.

Authorities on Tuesday announced that extensive restrictions on vehicular traffic would be in effect in Manhattan overnight. When 8 p.m. struck, some subway entrances were also locked, so protesters who were trying to follow curfew struggled to get home, CBS New York reported.