Live updates: George Floyd protests continue, but stay mostly peaceful

Live updates: George Floyd protests continue, but stay mostly peacefulDownload the free app
Officials nationwide are hoping Tuesday was the beginning of a turnaround for protests over George Floyd's death and police treatment of black Americans. Demonstrations were largely peaceful, with occasional but less intense clashes between protesters and law enforcement.
Curfews in many major cities and the presence of large contingents of National Guard soldiers buttressing state and local police helped keep things quiet.
- CBSN has continuing coverage of the protests. Download the CBS News app, visit cbsnews.com/live or watch it in the player above.
Oklahoma State linebacker has coronavirus after attending Floyd rally
Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga says he tested positive for COVID-19 after he attended a protest in Tulsa. Ogbongbemiga made the announcement in a Twitter post.
The 21-year-old Ogbongbemiga says he protected himself during the protest. "Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe," he wrote.
One commenter to the post observed: "I dont think you got it at the protest.. if you weren't wearing a mask you may have spread it but covid has a long intubation period and symptoms don't just appear that fast... praying you recover quickly.. we honestly won't know the impact of covid from this for 2 weeks."
-CBS/AP
Protests in top virus hot spots spur fears of new COVID spikes
As people flood streets across America to protest the killing of George Floyd, public health experts fear the crowds, tear gas and arrests will lead to new transmissions of coronavirus.
An Associated Press review found that in the last week, there have been demonstrations in every one of the 25 American communities with the highest concentrations of new virus cases. Some have seen major protests over multiple days.
The protests come as communities across the nation loosen restrictions on businesses and public life that have helped slow the virus' spread, deepening concern that the two taken together could create a resurgence in cases nationally.
Buffalo woman charged for driving car into police officers
A Buffalo woman is facing felony charges after she drove a car through a group of police officers, injuring three of them.
Deyanna Davis, 31, was arrested Tuesday by New York State Police after she was released from the hospital, NYSP said in a statement.
Davis faces five felony charges, including aggravated assault upon a police officer and 2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Of the three officers injured, two are NYSP officers and one is with the Buffalo Police Department.
Buffalo Mayor Bryan Brown announced Tuesday that the Buffalo police officer who was struck by the car is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery, according to CBS News affiliate WIVB's Marlee Tuskes.
Jim Clyburn says Trump has contributed to more "American carnage" than any president in his lifetime
South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn on Tuesday criticized President Trump over a Monday photo op. Police cleared protesters before Washington D.C.'s curfew went into effect so that Mr. Trump could walk unimpeded to a nearby church to pose for photos with a bible.
"It seems as if the president considers the exercise of one's First Amendment rights to be carnage," Clyburn said Tuesday on CBSN's "Red & Blue" program. "How we define it, generally, he has contributed to it more than any president in my lifetime. I don't think any president since maybe Woodrow Wilson."
Speaking about the death of Geroge Floyd and Minnesota's decision to open a civil rights investigation into the Minnesota Police Department, Clyburn said, "We have to begin to take action here. We can't allow these things to continue to happen."