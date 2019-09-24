Bill Cosby owes $2.75 million in legal fees after losing dispute

Bill Cosby has been hit with a $2.75 million legal bill as he marks the end of his first year in prison. The 82-year-old had challenged a California arbitration award that upheld nearly $7 million of a $9 million bill submitted by just one firm in the run-up to his first sexual assault trial in Pennsylvania in 2017.

A judge sided Friday with the Los Angeles firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan, rejecting Cosby's claim that the bill was "egregious."

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt isn't commenting on the fee dispute. But he says the actor is holding up well in a suburban Philadelphia prison, mentoring other inmates as he marks a year in prison Wednesday.

Cosby is serving three to 10 years for drugging and molesting a woman in 2004. The Pennsylvania Superior Court is weighing his appeal of the 2018 conviction.