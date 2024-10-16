Big Lots to close another 56 locations in 27 states. Here's where.

Big Lots is closing more than 300 stores; including stores in Philadelphia area Big Lots is closing more than 300 stores; including stores in Philadelphia area 00:28

Big Lots is adding dozens of locations to its list of stores slated to close as part of the discount retailer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company plans to shut down another 56 locations in 27 states, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The development comes a week after Big Lots listed 46 stores facing closure in 23 states, with each of those locations currently running closing sales, according to Big Lots' online store locator.

Big Lots last month filed for bankruptcy protection from its debts, saying it intended to sell what remained of its business to private equity firm Nexus Capital Management. Big Lots in August announced plans to close up to 315 stores.

There are 1,145 Big Lot locations in the United States, according to the company's website.

Here are the recently added stores slated to close.

Alabama

142 Green Springs Highway, Homewood 35209

Arkansas

150 E Oak Street, Conway 72032

Arizona

1799 Kiowa Avenue #106, Lake Havasu City 86404

California

16824 Main Street, Hesperia 92345

1201 E Manning Avenue, Reedley 93654

2727 N Grand Avenue, Santa Ana 92705

2685 Hilltop Drive, Redding 96002

Colorado

893 S Kuner Road, Brighton 80601

Connecticut

1235 Farmington Avenue, Bristol 06010

Florida

751 Good Homes Road, Orlando 32818

14948 N Florida Avenue, Tampa 33613

Georgia

4200 Wade Green Road NW Ste 144, Kennesaw 30144

160 Market Square, Cartersville 30120

Illinois

1383 E Pershing Road Suite A, Decatur 62526

8750 N 2nd Street, Machesney Park, 61115

Indiana

1538 North Morton Street, Franklin 46131

918 W Lincoln Highway, New Haven 46774

440 New Albany Plaza, New Albany 47150

Iowa

3320 Agency Street, Burlington 52601

Kansas

7408 Nieman Road, Shawnee 66203

Louisiana

3250 Gerstner Memorial Drive, Lake Charles 0601

Maryland

1815 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood 21040

1200 Smallwood Drive W, Waldorf 20603

Michigan

29712 Southfield Road, Southfield 8076

30000 Plymouth Road, Livonia 48150

Missouri

603 SW US Highway 40, Blue Springs 64014

691 Gravois Bluffs Boulevard, Fenton 63026

Nebraska

850 E 23rd Street, Fremont 68025

New Mexico

465 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque 87121

9500 Montgomery Boulevard NE, Albuquerque 87111

North Carolina

223 New Market Center, Boone 28607

Ohio

60 E Schrock Road, Westerville 43081

1733 Pearl Road Suite 125, Brunswick 44212

6235 Wilson Mills Road, Highland Heights 44143

26425 Great Northern Plaza, North Olmsted 44070

Oklahoma

2144 S Sheridan Road, Tulsa 74129

1200 N Hills Center, Ada 74820

Pennsylvania

15501 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia 19116

2631 Macarthur Road, Whitehall 18052

Tennessee

791 West Elk Avenue, Elizabethton 37643

2020 Gunbarrel Road Ste 186, Chattanooga 37421

Texas

3512 Lamar Avenue, Paris 75460

2729 New Boston Road, Texarkana 75501

425 Sawdust Road Suite A, Spring 77380

1374 W Main Street, Lewisville 75067

850 N Bell Boulevard #104, Cedar Park 78613

2249 S Loop 288, Denton 76205

4002 Sunset Drive, San Angelo 76904

Virginia

4300 Portsmouth Boulevard, Chesapeake 23321

6571 Market Drive, Gloucester 23061

8151 Brook Road, Richmond 23227

Washington

2401 N Pearl Street, Tacoma 98406

120 N Fair Avenue, Yakima 98901

11696 NE 76th Street, Vancouver 98662

3019 W Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick 99336

Wisconsin

1800 Milton Avenue Suite 100, Janesville 53545