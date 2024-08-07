Watch CBS News
Big Lots is closing up to 315 stores. Here's where.

By Kate Gibson

Edited By Anne Marie Lee

/ MoneyWatch

Big Lots plans to close as many as 315 stores nationwide, the embattled discount retailer disclosed in a regulatory filing.

In addition to the closures, Big Lots detailed updated loan terms that reduce the Columbus, Ohio-based retailer's credit limit and hike the line's interest rate, according to the document submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. An earlier agreement allowed for as many as 150 store closings. 

The expanded retreat comes a month after Big Lots announced plans to open three stores and close 35 to 40 this year, adding that it expected further operating losses and citing "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue.

Big Lots in June reported a net loss of $205 million in the quarter ending May 4, 2024, with its president and CEO Bruce Thorn stating at the time that the company's sales had taken a hit "due largely to a continued pullback in consumer spending by our core customers, particularly in high ticket discretionary items."

The retailer's sales fell 10% to $1 billion in its first quarter, according to Big Lots, which operates more than 1,389 stores in 48 states, according to its website.

The state of California is set to lose 75 of Big Lots' 109 stores, according to the company's website, while none of the 116 locations in Texas are shown as closing. 

Here's a  state-by-state rundown of stores slated to close: 

Alabama

  •  1327 S. Brundidge St., Troy

 Arizona

  • 1416 E Route 66, Flagstaff
  • 17510 N 75th Ave., Glendale
  • 3630 W. Baseline Rd., Laveen
  • 2840 E Main St., Ste 109, Mesa
  • 6839 E Main St., Mesa
  • 24760 N Lake Pleasant Pkwy., Peoria
  • 2020 N 75th Ave., Ste 40, Phoenix
  • 230 E. Bell Rd., Phoenix
  • 4727 East Bell Rd., Phoenix
  • 2330 W Bethany Home Rd., Phoenix
  • 4835 E Ray Rd., Phoenix
  • 1260 Gail Gardner Way, Prescott
  • 10220 N 90th St., Scottsdale
  • 940 E Baseline Rd., Tempe
  • 7025 E Tanque Verde Rd., Tucson
  • 4525 N Oracle Rd., Tucson
  • 3900 W Ina Rd., Tucson
  • 2520 S Harrison Rd., Tucson

Arkansas

  • 2999 N College Ave., Fayetteville

California

  • 1670 W Katella Ave., Anaheim
  • 6336 E Santa Ana Canyon Rd., Anaheim
  • 2240 El Camino Real, Atascadero
  • 1085 Bellevue Rd., Atwater
  • 1211 Olive Dr., Bakersfield
  • 2621 Fashion Pl., Bakersfield
  • 1482 E 2nd St., Beaumont
  • 353 Carmen Dr., Camarillo
  • 19331 Soledad Canyon Rd., Canyon Country
  • 1611 E Hatch Rd., Ste A Ceres
  • 1927 E 20th St., Chico
  • 12550 Central Ave., Chino
  • 2060 Monument Blvd., Concord
  • 740 N Main St., Corona
  • 5587 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
  • 912 County Line Rd., Delano
  • 1085 E Main St., El Cajon
  • 8539 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove
  • 1500 Oliver Rd., Fairfield
  • 9500 Greenback Ln., Ste 22, Folsom
  • 17575 Foothill Blvd., Fontana
  • 1986 Freedom Blvd., Freedom
  • 3520 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno
  • 4895 E Kings Canyon Rd., Fresno
  • 7370 N Blackstone Ave., Fresno
  • 2900 W Rosecrans Ave., Gardena
  • 360 E 10th St., Gilroy
  • 1551 Sycamore Ave., Hercules
  • 42225 Jackson St., Ste B, Indio
  • 3003 W Manchester Blvd., Inglewood
  • 1020 W Imperial Hwy, La Habra
  • 6145 Lake Murray Blvd., La Mesa
  • 4484 Las Positas Rd., Livermore
  • 380 S Cherokee Ln., Lodi
  • 1009 N H St., Ste M, Lompoc
  • 2238 N Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach
  • 951 W Pacheco Blvd., Los Banos
  • 1321 West Yosemite Ave., Manteca
  • 665 Fairfield Dr., Merced
  • 111 Ranch Dr., Milpitas
  • 27142 La Paz Rd., Mission Viejo
  • 3900 Sisk Road, Modesto
  • 3615 Elkhorn Blvd., North Highlands
  • 1702 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside
  • 4430 Ontario Mills Pkwy, Ontario
  • 1875 Oro Dam Blvd E., Oroville
  • 6646 Clark Rd., Paradise
  • 47 Fair Ln., Placerville
  • 30501 Avenida De Las Flores, Rancho Santa Margarita
  • 810 Tri City Ctr., Redlands
  • 2620 Canyon Springs Pkwy., Riverside
  • 565 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park
  • 6630 Valley Hi Dr., Sacramento
  • 8700 La Riviera Dr., Sacramento
  • 370 Northridge Mall, Salinas
  • 499 W Orange Show Rd., San Bernardino
  • 3735 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
  • 1417 S Broadway, Santa Maria
  • 568 W Main St., Ste B, Santa Paula
  • 2055 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa
  • 1189 Simi Town Center Way, Simi Valley
  • 633 Sweetwater Rd., Spring Valley
  • 2720 Country Club Blvd., Stockton
  • 27411 Ynez Rd., Temecula
  • 955 Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance
  • 2681 N Tracy Blvd., Tracy
  • 1840 Countryside Dr., Turlock
  • 225 Orchard Plz., Ukiah
  • 818 Alamo Dr., Vacaville
  • 14790 La Paz Dr., Victorville
  • 2525 S Mooney Blvd., Visalia
  • 13241 Whittier Blvd., Whittier
  • 52 W Court St., Woodland
  • 1320 Franklin Rd., Yuba City
  • 56865 29 Palms Hwy., Yucca Valley


    • Colorado

  • 6626 South Parker Rd., Aurora
  • 1990 S Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs
  • 2975 New Center Point, Colorado Springs
  • 5085 N Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs
  • 2401 N Ave, Ste 19b, Grand Junction
  • 2628 11th Ave., Greeley
  • 8100 W Crestline Ave., Unit B5, Littleton
  • 2151 Main St., Longmont


    • Connecticut

  • 1470 Pleasant Valley Rd., Manchester
  • 56 Turnpike Sq., Milford
  • 3105 Berlin Tpke., Newington
  • 42 Town St., Ste 1200, Norwich
  • 1931 E Main St., Torrington
  • 650 Wolcott St., Waterbury
  • 40 Boston Post Rd., Waterford
  • 560 Windsor Ave., Windsor


    • Florida

  • 21697 State Rd., 7, Boca Raton
  • 25191 Chamber Of Commerce Dr., Bonita Springs
  • 901 N Congress Ave., Boynton Beach
  • 7381 52nd Pl. E, Bradenton
  • 328 E Sugarland Hwy., Clewiston
  • 4847 Coconut Creek Pkwy., Coconut Creek
  • 2400 W International Speedway, Daytona Beach
  • 34940 Emerald Coast Pkwy., Destin
  • 15271 Mcgregor Blvd., Fort Myers
  • 1761 E Hallandale Beach Blvd., Hallandale
  • 3921 Oakwood Blvd., Hollywood
  • 8265 W Flagler St., Miami
  • 5580 Nw 167th St., Miami Lakes
  • 2882 Tamiami Trail E, Naples
  • 700 Blanding Blvd., Ste 1, Orange Park
  • 11230 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando
  • 11672 E Colonial Dr., Orlando
  • 1801 S Semoran Blvd., Orlando
  • 7067 W Broward Blvd., Ste B, Plantation
  • 1440 NE 23rd St., Pompano Beach
  • 11854 US Highway 19, Port Richey
  • 511 N State Rd. 7, Royal Palm Beach
  • 3750 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota
  • 2236 Se Federal Hwy., Stuart
  • 12601 Citrus Plaza Dr., Tampa
  • 41306 US Hwy 19 N, Tarpon Springs


    • Illinois

  • 8148 S Cicero Ave., Burbank
  • 1699 River Oaks Dr., Calumet City
  • 1139 W Broadway, Centralia
  • 1608 N Larkin Ave., Crest Hill
  • 204 S. Randall Rd., Elgin
  • 10850 Lincoln Trl., Fairview Heights
  • 340 Summit Dr., Lockport
  • 7233 W Dempster St., Niles
  • 17w714 W 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace


    • Indiana

    • 138 W Hively Ave., Elkhart
    • 3958 Illinois Rd., Fort Wayne
    • 8401 Michigan Rd., Indianapolis
    • 2136 E Markland Ave., Kokomo
    • 2806 Frontage Rd., Warsaw

    Kansas

  • 7533 State Ave., Kansas City
  • 2450 South 9th St., Salina

    • Kentucky

  • 1321 2nd St., Henderson
  • 1980 Pavilion Way, Lexington
  • 4025 Poplar Level Rd., Unit 102, Louisville

    • Louisiana

    • 3161 E Texas St., Bossier City
    • 2354 S Range Ave., Denham Springs
    • 3557 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Lafayette
    • 339 South Dr., Ste D, Natchitoches

    Maine

    •  1100 Brighton Ave., Portland

    Maryland

  • 4420 Mitchelville Rd., Bowie
  • 6623 Governor Ritchie Hwy., Glen Burnie
  • 3331 Corridor Marketplace, Laurel
  • 21800 N Shangri La Dr., Unit 20, Lexington Park
  • 11989 Reisterstown Rd. #a, Ste A, Reisterstown

    • Massachusetts

  • 41 Pond St., Ashland
  • 400 Main St., Dennis Port
  • 178 N King St., Northampton
  • 179 Highland Ave., Seekonk
  • 1150a Union Street Ext., West Springfield

    • Michigan

  • 750 Perry Ave., Big Rapids
  • 373 N Willowbrook Rd., Coldwater
  • 2353 N Park Dr., Holland
  • 3669 E. Grand River Ave., Howell
  • 4254 28th St. SE, Kentwood
  • 5625 W Saginaw Hwy., Unit 1, Lansing
  • 32399 John R Rd., Madison Heights
  • 2020 Grand River Ave., Okemos
  • 1401 Spring St., Petoskey
  • 6207 S Westnedge Ave., Portage
  • 2850 Washtenaw Ave., Ypsilanti


    • Minnesota

    • 2614 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea

    Missouri

  • 4201 S Noland Rd., Independence
  • 3225 Missouri Blvd., Jefferson City
  • 13637 Washington St., Kansas City
  • 1417 N Belt Hwy., Saint Joseph
  • 4433 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saint Louis
  • 4930 Christy Blvd., Ste 2, Saint Louis


    • Montana

  • 1200 10th Ave. S, Great Falls
  • 2930 Prospect Ave., Helena


    • New Hampshire

    • 216 Washington St., Claremont

    Nevada

    • 1601 W Craig Rd., N Las Vegas

    New Jersey

    • 471 Green St., Woodbridge

    New York

    • 2276 Delaware Ave., Buffalo
    • 698 S Ogden St., Buffalo
    • 4406 State Route 5 & 20, Ste 129, Canandaigua
    • 260 Voice Rd., Carle Place
    • 231 Centereach Mall, Centereach
    • 2309 N Triphammer Rd., Ithaca
    • 4645 Commercial Dr., New Hartford
    • 316 Cornelia St., Plattsburgh
    • 43 Burnett Blvd., Poughkeepsie
    • 751 Upper Glen St., Ste 2, Queensbury

    North Carolina

  • 8215 University City Blvd., Ste E, Charlotte
  • 9535 S Blvd., Ste C, Charlotte
  • 2000 Avondale Dr., Ste E, Durham
  • 3420 Southwest Durham Dr., Durham
  • 822 E Main St., Jefferson
  • 1515 Garner Station Blvd., Raleigh
  • 6540 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh


    • Ohio

  • 11372 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati
  • 9690 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati
  • 359 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton
  • 1520 N Clinton St., Defiance
  • 1170 Indiana Ave., Saint Marys
  • 410 E Perkins Ave., Sandusky
  • 4925 Jackman Rd., Ste 15, Toledo
  • 7779 Tylersville Rd., West Chester


    • Oregon

  • 2000 14th Ave. SE, Albany
  • 18565 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy., Beaverton
  • 1960 Echo Hollow Rd., Eugene
  • 304 NE Agness Ave., Grants Pass
  • 2083 NE Burnside Rd., Gresham
  • 2121 Newmark St., North Bend
  • 16074 SE Mcloughlin Blvd., Ste 8, Portland
  • 2025 Lancaster Dr. NE, Salem


    • Pennsylvania

  • 713 E Baltimore Ave., Clifton Heights
  • 2820 Gracy Center Way, Coraopolis
  • 201 West Lincoln Hwy, Exton
  • 345 Scarlet Rd., Ste 22, Kennett Square
  • 199 Franklin Mills Blvd., Philadelphia
  • 2980 Whiteford Rd., York


    • South Carolina

  • 1016 Pine Log Rd., Aiken
  • 1841 J A Cochran Byp., Ste A, Chester
  • 1937 Wilson Rd., Newberry

    South Dakota 

  • 1617 Eglin St., Rapid City


    • Tennessee

  • 209 S Royal Oaks Blvd., Ste 206, Franklin
  • 2301 Gallatin Pike N, Madison
  • 1410 S 1st St., Union City


    • Utah

  • 702 E State Rd., American Fork
  • 1030 North Main St., Layton
  • 1617 North Main St., Logan
  • 5516 South 900 E, Murray


    • Vermont

  • 1400 Us Route 302, Berlin
  • 303 Us Route 4 E., Rutland


    • Virginia

  • 590 Branchlands Blvd., Charlottesville
  • 736 Warrenton Rd., Unit 102, Fredericksburg
  • 2110 Wards Rd., Lynchburg
  • 7743 Sudley Rd., Manassas,
  • 5900 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk
  • 8533 Midlothian Tpke., North Chesterfield
  • 1650 General Booth Blvd., Ste 200, Virginia Beach
  • 14603 Telegraph Rd., Woodbridge


    • Washington

  • 1650 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham
  • 14907 4th Ave. SW, Burien
  • 17307 SE 272nd St., Covington
  • 6727 Evergreen Way, Everett
  • 1301 W Meeker St., Kent
  • 1515 Marvin Rd. NE, Lacey
  • 5401 100th St. SW, Ste. 102, Lakewood
  • 5710 196th St. SW, Lynnwood
  • 2815 Capital Mall Dr. SW, Olympia
  • 1940 E 1st St., Port Angeles
  • 3399 Bethel Rd. SE, Port Orchard
  • 120 31st Ave. SE, Puyallup
  • 14215 SE Petrovitsky Rd., Renton
  • 1743 George Washington Way, Richland
  • 9612 N Newport Highway, Spokane
  • 1414 72nd St., Tacoma
  • 2100b SE 164th Ave., Ste E, Vancouver
  • 151 Easy Way, Wenatchee


    • Wisconsin

  • 616 W Johnson St., Fond Du Lac
  • 3960 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse
  • N78w14511 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls
  • 5415 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
  • 699 S Green Bay Rd., Neenah
  • 3426 Kohler Memorial Dr., Sheboygan
  • 1690 S Main St., West Bend


    • Wyoming

    • 3501 E Lincolnway, Cheyenne
    Kate Gibson

    Kate Gibson is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch in New York, where she covers business and consumer finance.

