Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks to mark 50th anniversary of Amtrak

President Biden is delivering remarks on Friday to celebrate 50 years of service by Amtrak, the country's passenger rail system. Mr. Biden earned a reputation for frequently riding Amtrak from Delaware to Washington, D.C. while he was a senator, and continued using the railway as vice president, inspiring the moniker "Amtrak Joe."

Mr. Biden's remarks come as he continues to promote his multi-trillion dollar legislative agenda. His infrastructure and jobs proposal, the $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan, would invest $621 billion in improving transportation infrastructure such as roads, bridges and public transit, including $80 billion dedicated specifically to Amtrak.

How to watch President Biden's remarks today

What: President Biden delivers remarks marking the 50th anniversary of Amtrak

Date: Friday, April 30, 2021

Friday, April 30, 2021 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Location: 30th Street Station, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

30th Street Station, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

A group of Republican senators have also introduced their own $538 billion infrastructure proposal. This plan would only dedicate $20 billion to the rail service. Amtrak has estimated that it has a $31 billion repair backlog just for trains in the Northeast Corridor.

Mr. Biden continued to use the railway system during the 2020 presidential campaign, and intended to travel via Amtrak from Delaware to Washington on the day of his inauguration in January. However, these plans were scrubbed after the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The president will be introduced on Friday by a conductor who worked his regular route, and Amtrak officials will also speak.

This week, Mr. Biden marked his first 100 days in office with a speech at a rally in Atlanta. On Wednesday, he delivered his first address before a joint session of Congress, outlining the American Jobs Plan as well as his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan focused on health care, child care and education.