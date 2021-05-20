Watch Live: Biden delivering remarks on Middle East after cease-fire announcement
President Biden is speaking Thursday night after the Israeli government and Hamas said they had agreed to a cease-fire. More than 200 Palestinians and 12 Israelis have been killed in some of the worst fighting in the region in years.
Up to this point, the president has said little publicly about the Israeli-Hamas conflict. But behind the scenes, the U.S. and others had been increasing pressure on Israel to stop the fighting.
How to watch Biden speak on the Middle East
- What: President Biden speaks after a cease-fire is announced between Israel and Hamas
- Date: Thursday, May 20, 2021
- Time: 5:45 p.m. ET
- Location: The White House
- Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
On Wednesday, Mr. Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he "expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire."
Over the past 11 days of fighting, more than 200 Palestinians and 12 Israelis have been killed. The humanitarian situation has deteriorated in the Gaza Strip, where more than 2 million Palestinians live in a 140-square mile area.
This is a developing story.