Watch Live: Biden delivering remarks on Middle East after cease-fire announcement

President Biden is speaking Thursday night after the Israeli government and Hamas said they had agreed to a cease-fire. More than 200 Palestinians and 12 Israelis have been killed in some of the worst fighting in the region in years.

Up to this point, the president has said little publicly about the Israeli-Hamas conflict. But behind the scenes, the U.S. and others had been increasing pressure on Israel to stop the fighting.

How to watch Biden speak on the Middle East

What: President Biden speaks after a cease-fire is announced between Israel and Hamas

Date: Thursday, May 20, 2021

Time: 5:45 p.m. ET

Location: The White House

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

On Wednesday, Mr. Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he "expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire."

Over the past 11 days of fighting, more than 200 Palestinians and 12 Israelis have been killed. The humanitarian situation has deteriorated in the Gaza Strip, where more than 2 million Palestinians live in a 140-square mile area.

"That one was really close": CBS News reporter Haley Ott captured video inside a bomb shelter in southern Israel as rocket interceptions were heard overhead https://t.co/uXN1Q8vreU pic.twitter.com/wXLp8BiDnn — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 19, 2021

This is a developing story.