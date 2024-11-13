Biden meeting with families of hostages held by Hamas as White House says it'll work with Trump team on their return

President Biden is meeting Wednesday with the families of American hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza, and the Biden administration stands ready to work with the incoming Trump administration toward the common goal of securing their release, the White House said Wednesday.

The topic of the American hostages held in Gaza came up during Mr. Biden's nearly two-hour meeting with President-elect Donald Trump, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. Sullivan met with the families of the hostages on Tuesday.

Sullivan told reporters that he told the families the Biden administration is ready and willing to work with Trump's team to secure the return of the hostages.

"Yes, of course we're prepared to work with the incoming team in common cause, on a bipartisan basis, to do everything in our collective American power to secure the release of the hostages, both living and deceased," Sullivan said during Wednesday's White House briefing. "We are open to have that engagement, have that collaboration, and we will continue to work in every remaining day that President Biden has in office, that we have in these jobs, to try to bring those hostages home to their loved ones."

The families of the hostages have continued to lobby the Biden administration for the release of their loved ones, more than a year after Hamas first attacked and took hostages last October.

Four Americans are among the hostages still believed to be alive. At least three American hostages have died in Gaza since the Oct. 7 attack.