President Biden won't make King Charles' coronation; first lady will attend

Prince Harry and Meghan invited to King Charles' coronation

First lady Jill Biden will attend King Charles III's upcoming coronation on behalf of the United States instead of President Biden.

Mr. Biden, during a Tuesday call with Charles, said he hoped to meet with the king in the United Kingdom at a later date. The White House readout of their call also noted that Biden underscored the "strength of the relationship between our countries and the friendship between our peoples."

Charles became king following Queen Elizabeth II's death in September. Mr. Biden attended the queen's funeral.

Former President Dwight Eisenhower did not attend Elizabeth's coronation in 1953.

Charles' coronation is set for May 6. Buckingham Palace shared a photo of the invitation, which is being sent to more than 2,000 guests. The invitation describes Charles' wife as Queen Camilla for the first time. She's previously been described as the queen consort.

This photo released by Buckingham Palace shows s the invitation to King Charles III's coronation. Buckingham Palace

The coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey and be led by Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

During the ceremony, Charles will be attended by four Pages of Honour: His Royal Highness Prince George of Wales, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache.

Camilla will also be attended by four Pages of Honour: her grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, and her great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot.