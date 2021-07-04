Watch Live: Biden celebrates July 4 with barbecue for essential workers and military families

President Biden is holding an event at the White House on July 4 to celebrate Independence Day and "independence" from COVID-19. There will be about 1,000 first responders and military guests at a barbecue on the South Lawn, the White House said.

According to a White House official, Mr. Biden is expected to "celebrate the progress the country has made in its pandemic response" as well as mark the over 600,000 American lives lost to COVID-19.

How to watch Biden's July 4 remarks

What : President Biden delivers remarks at a White House barbecue

Date: Sunday, July 4

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: South Lawn, White House – Washington, D.C.

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

The White House official said Mr. Biden will also thank the military families and will "reflect on the progress our nation has made to live up to our founding ideals, and the work still to be done."

Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden spent much of the weekend promoting the "independence from COVID-19" message. Mr. Biden on Saturday visited a cherry farm and an ice cream shop in Michigan. Jill Biden celebrated more than 70% of Maine residents being vaccinated on Saturday before going to her hometown of Philadelphia on Sunday.

The White House acknowledged last month that the nation would not meet Mr. Biden's goal to have 70% of Americans vaccinated nationwide by July 4. Mr. Biden on Friday said he was "concerned" that people who have not gotten vaccinated "have the capacity to catch the variant and spread the variant to other people who have not been vaccinated."

"I am not concerned there's gonna be a major outbreak, in other words that we're gonna have another epidemic nationwide — but I am concerned lives will be lost," Mr. Biden added.