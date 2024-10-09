Biden details federal response to Hurricane Milton ahead of Florida landfall | Special Report President Biden outlined the federal government's Hurricane Milton response plan during a speech at the White House on Wednesday. He warned Floridians that the Category 3 storm is very dangerous as it is expected to make landfall on the state's west coast Wednesday night. Norah O'Donnell anchors CBS News' Special Report, and CBS News' Rob Marciano, Jonathan Vigliotti and Scott MacFarlane have more on Milton.