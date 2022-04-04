Biden's granddaughter Naomi to have wedding reception at White House

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host the wedding reception for their granddaughter Naomi Biden at the White House in November.

The Biden granddaughter is marrying her fiancé, Peter Neal, on November 19. They announced their engagement in September.

"Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House," Naomi Biden, 28, tweeted Monday afternoon. "We can't wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead."

The first lady's communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said the "First Family, the couple, and their parents are still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities and look forward to announcing further details in the coming months."

Granddaughter Naomi Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden exit Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House October 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden and family spent the long weekend in Delaware. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Naomi Biden is the eldest daughter of Mr. Biden's son Hunter.

It isn't immediately clear whether the wedding ceremony will also be at the White House or elsewhere.

There have been 18 weddings documented at the White House, mainly for family members and administration officials, and four wedding receptions held at the White House where the ceremony took place elsewhere, according to the White House Historical Association. One president, Grover Cleveland, has gotten married at the White House.

The last wedding to take place at the White House was in 2013, when official White House photographer Pete Souza married Patti Lease in the Rose Garden. The last wedding reception to take place at the White House was in 2008 for President George W. Bush's daughter Jenna, who married Henry Hager at the Bush family ranch in Crawford, Texas, but her parents held a reception for them at the White House a month later.