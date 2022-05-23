Tokyo — Biden says U.S. would intervene militarily if China invades Taiwan

President Joe Biden said Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan, in one of the most forceful and overt statements in support of Taiwan in decades.

Mr. Biden said the burden to protect the self-ruled island was "even stronger" after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Mr. Biden said, "That's the commitment we made."

He said an effort by China to use force against Taiwan would "just not be appropriate," adding it would "dislocate the entire region and be another action similar to what happened in Ukraine."

Mr. Biden also said Beijing is "flirting with danger" with recent military flights close to Taiwan.

President Biden speaking during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after their meeting at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on May 23, 2022. JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS

Under the "One China" policy, the U.S. recognizes Beijing as the government of China and doesn't have diplomatic relations with Taiwan. However, it maintains unofficial contacts with Taiwan, including a de facto embassy in Taipei, the capital. The U.S. also supplies military equipment for the island's defense.

Mr. Biden also said Russia "has to pay a long-term price" for its "barbarism in Ukraine" in the form of sanctions on Moscow from the U.S. and its allies.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to eliminate "the identity of Ukraine" since he "can't occupy it."

The president said if "the sanctions are not continued to be sustained in many ways, then what signal does that send to China about the cost of attempting to take Taiwan by force?"

The U.S. has steadfastly refused to get directly involved in the Ukraine war, instead supplying military and economic aid to the war-torn nation.

RECESSION

When asked if a recession is inevitable in the U.S., Mr. Biden said simply, "No," despite record high inflation and supply shortages partly caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He acknowledged that the American economy has "problems" but said it was better positioned than other countries.

"We have problems that the rest of the world has," Biden said, "but less consequential than the rest of the world has."

Mr. Biden acknowledged impact that severe supply shortages and high energy prices are having on U.S. families. He said his administration was working to ease the pain for U.S. consumers, but said immediate solutions were unlikely.

"This is going to be a haul," Biden said. "This is going to take some time."

President Biden during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after their bilateral meeting at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on May 23, 2022. JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS

IPEF

The comments came just before his planned launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), a new trade deal his administration designed to signal U.S. dedication to the contested economic sphere and to address the need for stability in commerce after disruptions caused by the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mr. Biden said the new framework would also increase U.S. cooperation with other nations in the region.

The White House said the framework will help the United States and Asian economies work more closely on issues including supply chains, digital trade, clean energy, worker protections and anticorruption efforts. The details still need to be negotiated among the member countries, making it difficult for the administration to say how this agreement would fulfill the promise of helping U.S. workers and businesses while also meeting global needs.

Critics say the framework has gaping shortcomings. It doesn't offer incentives to prospective partners by lowering tariffs or provide signatories with greater access to U.S. markets. Those limitations may not make the U.S. framework an attractive alternative to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which still moved forward after the U.S. bailed out. China, the largest trading partner for many in the region, is also seeking to join TPP. Beijing called the current proposed structure a "clique."

MONKEYPOX

On another matter, he sought to calm concerns about recent cases of monkeypox that have been identified in Europe and the United States, saying he didn't see the need to institute strict quarantine measures.

Speaking in Tokyo a day after he said the virus was something "to be concerned about," the president said, "I just don't think it rises to the level of the kind of concern that existed with COVID-19."

Monkeypox is rarely identified outside of Africa. But as of Friday, there were 80 confirmed cases worldwide, including at least two in the United States and another 50 suspected ones. On Sunday, one presumptive case of monkeypox was being investigated in Broward County in South Florida, which state health officials said appeared to be related to international travel.

Although the disease belongs to the same virus family as smallpox, its symptoms are milder. People usually recover within two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized, but the disease occasionally is deadly.

Mr. Biden said the smallpox vaccine works for monkeypox. Asked whether the U.S. has enough stockpile of that vaccine to handle the monkeypox spread, he replied, "I think we do have enough to deal with the likelihood of a problem."

U.N.

Japan's Kishida said Mr. Biden supports Japan becoming a permanent member of a "reformed" U.N. Security Council as calls grow for such reform.

If approved by the world body, Japan would join the U.S., Britain, China, France, Russia, and the U.S. as permanent members.