Bidens introduce their new cat, Willow

There's is a new resident in the White House. First lady Jill Biden introduced Willow the cat to the world with a tweet early Friday:

The 2-year-old Tabby was named after her hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, according to Mrs. Biden's press secretary, Michael Larosa.

Mrs. Biden first met Willow on the campaign trail in 2020 when the gray and white striped kitty jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks. The owner of the farm where Willow lived saw an "immediate bond" between the two, Larosa said.

It's not clear exactly when Willow moved into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, but Larosa said she's "settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats, and plenty of room to smell and explore."

The news comes just over a month after the Bidens welcomed a new dog, named Commander. At the time, they confirmed they'd soon also have a new cat.

Commander is currently the only dog in the Biden White House. The family's other dog, Major, was removed from the White House after he was involved in at least two "nipping" incidents. And Champ, the Bidens' 13-year-old German Shephard, died in June.

