Biden's dog Major involved in second nipping incident

President Biden's rescue dog, Major, "nipped" someone while on a walk, and that person received medical attention out of an abundance of caution, the first lady's spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday. The nipping incident comes a few weeks after the dog caused a minor injury to someone else at the White House.

"Major is still adjusting to his new surroundings and he nipped someone while on a walk. Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by WHMU [White House Medical Unit] and then returned to work without injury," first lady's spokesperson confirmed to CBS News.

Earlier this month, Major also caused a minor injury to someone at the White House, and both dogs, Major and Champ, headed to Delaware for what White House press secretary Jen Psaki called a "previously planned trip." But the dogs soon returned to the White House.

Joe Biden adopted Major, a German shepherd, two years ago. Joe Biden

The Bidens adopted Major, a German Shepherd, two years ago through the Delaware Humane Association. Champ, the older of the two, joined the Bidens in late 2008. The dogs joined their owners at the White House a few days after Mr. Biden's inauguration.