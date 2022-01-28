Biden family adopts new "first cat"

How to spot U.S.-based violent extremists: U.S. officials release 42 indicators

Alabama officials ask Supreme Court to stop the ordered redraw of their Congressional map

Physicists consider real-life "Don't Look Up" scenarios

At bridge collapse site, Biden calls state of infrastructure "mind-boggling"

Mitt Romney says he tested positive for COVID-19

Judge Michelle Childs is under consideration for Supreme Court, White House confirms

The White House formally introduced its newest addition — a cat named Willow.

