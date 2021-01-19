What Joe Biden has promised to do on "Day One" and in his first 100 days as president

For almost two years, Joe Biden has been telling Americans what he plans to do on his first day in office — and the next 99 — if elected to be the nation's 46th president.

In speeches, interviews, and in at least 49 published plans throughout his presidential campaign, Mr. Biden talked about the actions he'd take in the earliest days of his administration — what he would do if he triumphed in what he saw as a "battle for the soul of the nation" against President Trump.

Incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain distributed a memo Saturday that reiterated Mr. Biden's intention to fulfill several of his promises — some geared toward immediate action to arrest the surging coronavirus pandemic, some to roll back the actions taken by President Trump in the last four years, and others to address problems that have persisted over several administrations.

The initiatives include around a dozen of executive actions he can enact alone as president on the first day in office, January 20. Here are a few of the highlights:

Responding to COVID-19

Overturning Trump actions

Rejoin the Paris climate agreement;

End so-called "Muslim ban" on travel, which in 2017 restricted travel and immigration to the U.S. from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, before adding Eritrea, Nigeria, Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan, and Tanzania in 2020.



Klain said the president-elect would continue to roll out other executive actions throughout the first two weeks of the new administration.

In his 562-day presidential campaign, Mr. Biden made other "day-one" promises, too — here's the list:

Day-one promises

COVID-19 response: Rejoin the World Health Organization;

Send bill to Congress "for legislative immigration reform that will modernize our immigration system and " Climate change: Sign executive order to formulate plan to achieve 100% clean energy economy and net-zero emissions by 2050;

Sign executive order to formulate plan to achieve 100% clean energy economy and net-zero emissions by 2050; Transgender rights: Repeal transgender military ban enacted by President Trump; Mr. Biden would also restore Obama-era guidance for transgender students in schools, to protect "students' access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity;" and

Repeal transgender military ban enacted by President Trump; Mr. Biden would also restore Obama-era guidance for transgender students in schools, to protect "students' access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity;" and Environment: Enact an executive order "to conserve 30% of America's lands and waters by 2030."



First 100 days

Mr. Biden will be relying on Congress to approve many of the initiatives he aims to accomplish for his first 100 days, which could potentially be difficult, even with the slight majority that will be held by Democrats. Here are some of those promises: