Biden administration boosting weekly supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses to states

The Biden administration is boosting the weekly supply of COVID-19 vaccines to states and territories by 16% next week and plans to give governors more advance notice on forthcoming allocations of the shots, according to multiple state officials briefed by the White House on Tuesday.

Vaccine supply to states, territories and Indian tribes will climb to 10 million doses next week, up from 8.6 million and continue at that rate for the next three weeks. Governors will be given a three-week forecast of their vaccine allocations, giving them more time to prepare vaccine distribution plans.

President Biden is expected to announce the changes in the country's vaccine distribution plan at a White House event later Tuesday.

The federal government is planning to purchase 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines — 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 100 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, participants said. Next week, the administration is sending out 5.7 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 4.3 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Governors of both parties were being briefed Tuesday afternoon by Jeff Zients, coordinator of the Biden administration's COVID response, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky and Army General Gustave F. Perna, who is overseeing Operation Warp Speed, the national vaccine distribution program launched by the Trump administration.

Representatives for multiple governors in both parties shared information from the call with CBS News.