CBS/AP June 16, 2018, 8:19 PM

Beyonce and Jay-Z drop joint album "Everything Is Love" on Tidal

Beyonce and Jay-Z attend Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs at the Barclays Center on May 2, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Elsa, Getty Images

Beyonce and Jay-Z on Saturday dropped their first joint album, titled "Everything Is Love." It was released exclusively on Tidal, the streaming service Jay-Z partially owns.

The music video for the track "Ape Sh*t" also dropped on YouTube Saturday. The video was filmed in the Louvre in Paris. 

The couple is currently on a world tour. Beyonce told the crowd there was "something special" for the crowd, and then showed the video for "Ape Sh*t," according to BuzzFeed News. "Album out now" then appeared on the screen.

The album touches on the rapper's disgust at this year's Grammy Awards and features a shout out from their daughter Blue Ivy to her siblings. The album features Beyonce rapping on songs more than she has done on previous releases.

In "Ape Sh*t," Jay-Z lashes out at the Grammys. He was the top nominee at February's awards show, but left empty-handed. The rapper also says he turned down the NFL halftime show, rapping that the league needs him more than he needs them.

Blue Ivy ends the song "BOSS" with a shout-out to her 1-year-old brother and sister, Rumi and Sir.

In 2013, Beyonce released the self-titled album "Beyonce" without any notice. 

