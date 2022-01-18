One of Betty White's final photos shared on what would have been her 100th birthday

Legendary actor Betty White, who died on New Year's Eve, would have turned 100 years old on Monday. To celebrate White's birthday, her assistant shared one of the last photos ever taken of the Hollywood icon.

"On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty," White's assistant, Kiersten, wrote on White's Facebook page on Monday, accompanied by a photo of White smiling. The photo, Kiersten said, was taken on December 20, 11 days before White's death.

"I believe it's one of the last photos of her," Kiersten continued. "She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place."

In celebration of her birthday, many of White's fans spent Monday donating money to animal shelters as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge, as the actor was famously devoted to animals. She had even spent the morning of her 99th birthday feeding two ducks who she said visited her every day, and was a longtime advocate for wildlife conservation and humane animal treatment.

On the Facebook post Kiersten posted on Monday, many animal shelters responded that they have received significant donations as part of it.

"Many have donated to Sweetpea Friends of Rutland Animals in Betty's name," a Facebook page for the book "Juno's Place" commented. "They are in process of a rebuild after a devastating fire. A true no-kill shelter."

One woman, who said she's a board member of Stephens County Humane Society in Oklahoma, said they have "received soooo many donations in honor of Betty."

"Today has been absolutely remarkable. We don't even have the words to describe how deeply moved we are from thousands of individuals giving what they could to help animals — in honour of you, Betty White," the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society said. "We're heartbroken that you aren't here to see just how powerful your voice and your actions are. ... Thank you for being a friend to so many animals, and THANK YOU for inspiring others to help improve the lives of animals as you had done."