The best and worst U.S. states for finding a good job in 2024

While it's no easy feat to pick up and move to a part of the country with a superior job market, knowing where to look can help narrow a search.

The best U.S. states for job seekers feature rich career opportunities, low unemployment, and strong job and overall economic growth, according to a new study from WalletHub.

"The best states for jobs make it easier for residents to find and retain jobs, and employers in these states also offer very competitive compensation and benefits," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said in a statement. "In addition, the top states are great places for people looking to raise a family, ranking among the best states for working parents."

To compile its ranking, the personal finance site compared the job markets and economic environment in all 50 states. It then assessed those two factors based on 34 metrics, such as compensation, employment outlook, commute times, job protections and how insulated positions are from being taken over by artificial intelligence.

The top state for job seekers

New Hampshire has the best job market in the nation, according on WalletHub, which also ranked the state's broader economic environment in the top 10. The state stands out for its 2% unemployment rate, compared with 4.1% for the U.S. a whole, as well as abundant job opportunities, solid employment growth and high level of job security, WalletHub found.

"To top things off, New Hampshire has the lowest percentage of the workforce living in poverty, which demonstrates that workers are generally receiving reasonable pay," the report states.

Vermont, at No. 2, has an equally low unemployment rate, plus the highest average annual jobs growth rate in the U.S. and the second-highest number of job opportunities per capita, the analysis shows. Only 0.5% of the state's labor force has been unemployed for 15 weeks or longer, the third-lowest percentage in the U.S., according to WalletHub.

Minnesota, with a thriving health care industry, ranked third. Its workers also have good access to health care and retirement benefits.

Jobs are harder to come by in states such as West Virginia, Louisiana, Indiana, Kentucky, and Alaska, according to WalletHub.

"These are very low-income, rural states, and a lot of work there is usually seasonal," Lupo said. "So a lot of work there is usually seasonal, and there is a lack of full-time job opportunities."

Following are top 10 best and worst states for finding a job as ranked by WalletHub.

Best states for jobs

New Hampshire Vermont Minnesota Massachusetts North Dakota Virginia Maine Rhode Island South Dakota Maryland

Worst states for jobs

West Virginia Louisiana Indiana Kentucky Alaska Montana Oklahoma Wyoming Idaho New York