Employers added 254,000 jobs in September, far exceeding forecasts

Some economists give the U.S. economy an "A" grade Some economists give the U.S. economy an "A" grade 01:58

Employers added 254,000 jobs in September, reversing a slowdown in hiring that had prompted the Federal Reserve to make a jumbo rate cut at its meeting last month.

Economists had forecast 140,000 new jobs, according to financial data provider FactSet.

The employment report marks the second-to-last reading on the labor market before the Federal Reserve's November 7 rate decision meeting, when the central bank is expected to once again cut its benchmark rate. The Fed last month made a jumbo cut, its first rate reduction in four years, in the face of weakness in hiring and a cooling economy.

—This is a breaking news story and will be updated.