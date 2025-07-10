Southern cities offer U.S. renters the best value in 2025, analysis finds

Affordability gap: Most Americans not making enough to cover basic costs of living

As record-high home prices squeeze more Americans out of the housing market, rising rents across the country are proving equally daunting. Yet some cities offer decided advantages for renters when it comes to affordability and other benefits, a recent analysis finds.

Drawing on Census and other data, RentCafe.com looked at 20 key metrics — from apartment quality and economic strength to traffic, air quality and access to natural amenities — across 150 U.S. cities. Metro areas were ranked based on their cost of living and housing prices, local economic growth and quality of life.

Southern cities top the rankings, with McKinney, Texas; Sarasota, Florida; Atlanta; Austin, Texas; and Huntsville, Alabama, occupying the top five slots of best places for renters to live. With high scores in cost of living and strong local economies, cities in the South account for more than a third of the 150 metro areas.

Historic downtown district in Sarasota, Florida. Getty Images

In the No. 1 spot is McKinney, Texas, which ranks fourth nationwide in overall affordability and ninth in quality of life, according to RentCafe. The suburb of northern Dallas boasts a lower-than-average cost of living, an ample stock of high-end apartments and steady job growth.

Such attributes make McKinney, which has a population of 224,000 and median annual household income just of roughly $120,000, "an ideal choice for renters seeking a small-town atmosphere without sacrificing the perks of a larger urban center," according to the report.

Renters less conerned with affordability may be drawn to cities like Boston and Albany, New York, where standards of living are high and apartments are "top-tier," according to the report.

Commonwealth Avenue in Back Bay, Boston. Getty Images

The Northeast's top-ranking city, Stamford, Connecticut, is No. 53 on the list but ranks 10th nationwide in quality of life, making it "an ideal choice for young professionals."

Among Western cities, where work/life balance reigns supreme, Gilbert, Arizona, is the country's No. 12 best city for renters, ranking 10th nationwide in cost of living and housing. The fourth-largest city in Arizona, Gilbert was listed as the No. 8 best place to raise a family in the U.S. by WalletHub in 2025.

Aerial shot of houses built around an artificial lake in Gilbert, Arizona. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Midwest makes its first appearance on RentCafe.com's list at No. 18, with Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Known for its parks and namesake cascades, Sioux Falls ranks 19th nationwide in cost of living and housing and 18th in local economy.

See here for RentCafe's complete list of best cities for renters.