It's never a bad time to earn some extra cash. But with an economy still recovering from decades-high inflation — and borrowing costs elevated for millions of Americans — now is a particularly beneficial time to secure some extra funding. While taking on a new job, whether part-time or full-time, can be an effective way to increase your cash flow, it's simply not realistic for many people to spend all of their time working.

Fortunately, there are multiple side hustles to consider in 2024, some of which can be done from the comfort of your own home simply with an internet connection. Below, we'll break down four of the best side hustles to consider pursuing right now.

3 of the best side hustles to consider right now

There are myriad ways to make some extra money now. Here are three of the best:

Take paid surveys

If you've ever been a survey participant for free then why not consider getting paid for your thoughts? There are multiple companies to choose from including Survey Junkie, Swagbucks and Branded Research. While the ways each operates differ slightly, they all offer the same benefit — cash or gift cards in exchange for your thoughts. Simply go to their websites, set up an account and answer a few questions.

From there, you'll be matched with a supply of surveys tied to your interests and background. Not only won't you have to go to an office to complete them — you won't usually be tied to a time frame either, giving you the freedom to make this side hustle work on your time and schedule.

Rent your property

With the explosion of popular rental sites like Airbnb and VRBO in recent years, it makes sense to get involved and make some extra money by renting all or parts of your property. While a full apartment or home rental will make you the most money there are other, less obvious options to pursue, too.

This can involve renting your side apartment, basement, garage, driveway or even your swimming pool during the warmer months. Take a look around at home and see what works for you. You may be surprised at how much money you can make with an unused garage.

Purchase and sell domain names

This is one of the simplest ways to make some side money and it can also be done from the comfort of your home or via smartphone. By purchasing website domain names for a minimal price now you'll be best positioned to sell them at a higher cost when they're in need. You'll just need to be proactive and innovative to buy the best ones before someone else does.

So, for example, think of upcoming events that someone may want a website for and buy them now. This could be particularly good for annual or semi-annual events like elections and sporting events.

The bottom line

Most people could use some extra money, particularly in today's recovering economy. Thankfully, there are many ways to boost your bottom line and you don't necessarily have to take on a new "9 to 5" to do so. By taking paid surveys online, renting some unused portions (or all) of your existing property and buying and selling domain names in need you can easily supplement your income all while keeping much of your free time for yourself.

