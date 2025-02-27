Best prop firms for US traders in 2025

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Prop trading firms allow you to trade with the firm's capital instead of your own, offering opportunities for profit sharing and reducing your personal financial risk. We tested over 20 companies to find the best prop firms for 2025, looking for features like high profit splits, instant funding and specialized futures prop trading accounts.

1. DNA Funded – Best prop trading firm overall

After opening challenge accounts and testing the top firms, we found DNA Funded to be the best prop firm for 2025, offering competitive pricing, diverse challenges and flexible trading options. Backed by DNA Markets, a trusted liquidity provider, the prop trading firm ensures tight spreads, fast trade execution and an exclusive 25% discount with the promo code PROPFIRMS25.

DNA Funded's low fees and profit split options of up to 90% are exceptional. With access to over 800 trading instruments, no other prop firm matches their level of market access.

Challenges and evaluation processes

DNA Funded offers three challenges tailored to different experience levels. Account sizes for these challenges range from $5,000 to $200,000.

Depending on the account size and the challenge you choose, the fee will be between $49 and $1,209. In terms of profit splits, these begin at 80% and can be increased to 90% with an optional add-on.

Challenge types include:

Single Helix: A straightforward 1-step evaluation process with a 10% profit target, no time limit and up to $200,000 in funding. Ideal for long-term or swing traders. Double Helix: A 2-step challenge requiring a 10% profit target in Phase 1 and 5% in Phase 2. Unlimited trading days provide flexibility for traders who prefer structured growth. Pro Challenge: Designed for advanced traders, this 1-step challenge has a tighter 5% profit target and must be completed within 10 days. It suits high-frequency and scalping strategies.

Challenge Type One-Off Fee Account Sizes Profit Target Max Daily Drawdown Max Total Drawdown Max Trading Days Single Helix - One Step $59 - $1,209 $5,000 - $200,000 10% 5% 10% Unlimited Double Helix - Two Step $49 - $1,079 $5,000 - $200,000 10%, 5% 6%, 5% 10% Unlimited Pro Challenge - Two Step $99 - $549 $10,000 - $100,000 5% 4% 5% 10 Calendar Days

Another major perk of DNA Funded is their add-ons, which enhance flexibility and profitability. You can opt for an early payout feature which reduces the standard payout time from 14 days to just seven days.

Spreads, fees and payouts

DNA Funded gives you some of the lowest fees in the prop trading industry. Aside from the low challenge cost of $49, forex spreads start from just 0.0 pips and have a low $2.50 commission per side.

Profit splits: 80% standard, upgradeable to 90%.

80% standard, upgradeable to 90%. Spreads: 0.0 pips for major forex pairs like EUR/USD.

0.0 pips for major forex pairs like EUR/USD. Commission fees: $5 round-turn for forex trading.

$5 round-turn for forex trading. Payout frequency: Standard 14-day cycle, with a 7-day add-on option.

With a round-turn commission of $5.00 compared to the industry average of $7.00, these competitive fees and spreads make it an excellent choice for cost-conscious traders.

Financial markets and leverage

The prop trading firm provides access to over 800 financial instruments, enabling traders to diversify strategies across markets such as forex, commodities, indices, stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Noam Korbl, co-founder of Prop-Firms.com, discusses the prop firms offering further, saying, "DNA Funded's extensive range of markets includes a broad selection of global equities and indices. In an industry that often prioritizes forex and commodities, DNA Funded addresses the needs of stock traders, providing them with unmatched access in the prop trading space."

While the proprietary trading firm's cryptocurrency range is diverse, crypto trading is restricted to the Single Helix and Double Helix challenges, excluding the Pro Challenge.

Leverage varies across challenges, with the Single Helix and Pro Challenge offering up to 1:30 for forex. Meanwhile, the Double Helix provides a higher 1:50 leverage, ideal for short-term trading strategies.

Other asset classes have different leverage limits, including 1:10 for commodities, indices and stocks, while cryptocurrencies are limited to 1:2. This range balances flexibility with risk management, catering to both cautious and high-risk traders.

Trading platforms

DNA Funded offers two distinct trading platforms, ensuring usability for a range of trading preferences and experience levels. The platforms include TradeLocker and DXTrade, both equipped with essential trading tools for efficient analysis and fast execution.

TradeLocker: Integrated with TradingView, this platform offers advanced charting tools, hundreds of indicators and risk management features like stop-loss calculators. It's best for manual traders, as it doesn't support automated strategies. DXTrade: A beginner-friendly platform with support for automated trading bots and a customizable interface. However, occasional connectivity issues may affect fast execution in volatile markets.

While TradeLocker is recommended for manual trading due to its functionality and reliability, DXTrade may suit beginners or those integrating automation into their strategy.

Trading rules

DNA Funded enforces trading rules to encourage responsible and disciplined trading across all challenges:

Algorithmic trading : Automated bots are permitted, but you must own the source code.

: Automated bots are permitted, but you must own the source code. News trading : Allowed, but your trades are restricted 10 minutes before and after high-impact news events to manage volatility risks.

: Allowed, but your trades are restricted 10 minutes before and after high-impact news events to manage volatility risks. Weekend trading: Positions can be held over weekends, benefiting traders with longer-term strategies like swing trading.

These rules strike a balance between flexibility and testing risk management abilities, making the challenges accessible to a wide range of experience levels and styles.

Trust and support

Though new to prop trading, DNA Funded draws credibility from its parent company, DNA Markets. This is an ASIC-regulated broker with a solid Trustpilot rating of 3.9/5, as of January 2025.

DNA Funded doesn't have enough of its own Trustpilot reviews for us to draw any conclusions from just yet. However, backing from a reliable liquidity provider is a strong indicator of trustworthiness, trading conditions and long-term viability.

The prop trading firm's community is growing, with a dedicated DNA Funded Discord server offering trader support and extensive educational resources. Email is currently the primary support channel, with the potential for live chat and phone support in the future.

Final verdict

DNA Funded is the best prop firm for 2025, offering low-cost challenges, flexible trading options and diverse markets. Backed by DNA Markets, an ASIC-regulated forex brokerage, the prop trading firm ensures tight spreads and efficient execution.

The inclusion of three tailored challenges, share markets for stock traders and add-on features like early payouts and profit share upgrades provides the customization opportunities to create a tailormade trading experience.

For an exclusive 25% discount on challenge fees, use the coupon code PROPFIRMS25.

2. BrightFunded – Profit share up to 100% BrightFunded ranks as the second best prop firm for 2025, offering competitive evaluations, diverse trading options, and a unique profit-sharing model. The prop trading firm is known for its profit splits up to 100%, flexible add-ons and a unique loyalty rewards program, Trade2Earn. Additionally, traders can use the exclusive discount code PROPFIRMS20 for 20% off evaluations.

Challenges and evaluation processes

BrightFunded offers a multi-phase evaluation process with account sizes ranging from $5,000 up to $200,000. With fees starting at €55 and going up to €1,824 for €200K accounts, BrightFunded's challenges cater to traders seeking clear progression and growth opportunities:

Phase 1 : Traders must achieve an 8% profit target while adhering to a 5% daily drawdown and a 10% total drawdown limit. A minimum of five trading days is required.

: Traders must achieve an 8% profit target while adhering to a 5% daily drawdown and a 10% total drawdown limit. A minimum of five trading days is required. Phase 2 : The profit target is reduced to 5%, with the same drawdown limits and trading day requirements.

: The profit target is reduced to 5%, with the same drawdown limits and trading day requirements. Phase 3: Upon completion, successful traders gain access to a funded account, retaining up to 100% of profits and benefiting from the prop firm's unlimited scaling plan.

Optional add-ons allow traders to tailor the challenge process, including reducing payout cycles, increasing profit shares and removing minimum trading day requirements. The unlimited scaling plan also increases account sizes by 30% every four months for traders meeting profitability criteria, offering long-term growth potential.

BrightFunded also offers a loyalty program unlike anything offered by other prop firms. Noam Korbl explains, "BrightFunded's Trade2Earn program goes beyond rewarding profitability by valuing trading activity and consistency. Traders can earn BrightFunded Tokens through their trading volume, redeemable for perks such as extended drawdown limits and reduced profit targets during evaluations. This innovative approach not only incentivizes active participation, but also supports traders in meeting their evaluation goals more efficiently."

Spreads, fees and payouts BrightFunded provides a transparent and trader-friendly fee structure while ensuring realistic market conditions through simulated spreads. Profit splits : Start at 80% and scale up to 100% through the scaling plan or add-ons.

: Start at 80% and scale up to 100% through the scaling plan or add-ons.

Commission fees : $3 per lot for forex, 0.024% of trading volume for crypto and minimal fees for other asset classes.

: $3 per lot for forex, 0.024% of trading volume for crypto and minimal fees for other asset classes.

Payout frequency : Standard bi-weekly payouts, with options for weekly payouts via a +25% add-on fee.

: Standard bi-weekly payouts, with options for weekly payouts via a +25% add-on fee. While specific minimum spread data is unavailable, BrightFunded's aggregated market data ensures realistic pricing across all instruments. Financial markets and leverage BrightFunded provides access to a wide range of trading instruments, including: Forex Trading : 49 currency pairs with leverage up to 1:100.

: 49 currency pairs with leverage up to 1:100.

Commodities : Metals like gold and silver, as well as oil and natural gas, with leverage up to 1:50.

: Metals like gold and silver, as well as oil and natural gas, with leverage up to 1:50.

Indices : Global indices such as S&P 500 and FTSE 100, with leverage up to 1:20.

: Global indices such as S&P 500 and FTSE 100, with leverage up to 1:20.

Cryptocurrencies : 36 digital assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, with leverage capped at 1:10.

: 36 digital assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, with leverage capped at 1:10. This range ensures diverse opportunities for traders while balancing flexibility with risk management. Trading platforms BrightFunded uses a proprietary trading platform accessible across desktop, mobile and web, designed to simplify the trading experience for users of all levels. Accessible on Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and web browsers.



Features real-time market data, a user-friendly interface and EA compatibility.



Trades executed in a simulated environment during evaluation phases, offering risk-free practice.

Trading rules BrightFunded enforces rules to encourage responsible and disciplined trading: Minimum trading days : Five non-consecutive days per phase (removable with an add-on).

: Five non-consecutive days per phase (removable with an add-on).

News trading : News trading is allowed during the evaluation phase but is restricted in funded accounts, prohibiting trades within 10 minutes before and after major news events.

: News trading is allowed during the evaluation phase but is restricted in funded accounts, prohibiting trades within 10 minutes before and after major news events.

Hedging : Permitted within the same account but prohibited across accounts.

: Permitted within the same account but prohibited across accounts. These rules ensure fairness while allowing flexibility for different trading strategies. Trust and support BrightFunded has built a strong reputation for transparency and customer satisfaction. The proprietary trading firm holds an excellent Trustpilot score of 4.6 out of 5 stars, with 86% of users rating it 5 stars. Positive feedback highlights fast payouts, clear policies and responsive support. The prop trading firm also supports traders with a dedicated 24/7 customer service team and a growing trading community on Discord, which features over 16,000 members and various educational resources. Social media channels, including X and Instagram, provide updates, trading tips and promotions. Final verdict BrightFunded's flexibility, scaling opportunities and competitive profit splits for funded traders make it the second best prop firm in 2025. The multi-phase evaluation process, combined with customizable add-ons and the Trade2Earn loyalty program, allows traders to tailor their experience and achieve long-term growth. For a 20% discount on BrightFunded challenge fees, use the exclusive promo code PROPFIRMS20. 3. ThinkCapital – Low challenge fees ThinkCapital is a broker-backed prop trading firm that prioritizes affordability and accessibility. With challenge fees starting at $39 and profit splits of up to 90%, it caters to both beginner and experienced traders seeking cost-effective pathways to funded accounts. The broker's support for MT5 and ThinkTrader ensures flexibility, while its transparent rules and reliable payouts make it a trusted option for prop trading in 2025. Challenges and evaluation processes ThinkCapital offers three tailored challenges to accommodate a variety of styles and experience levels, all with excellent trading conditions: Lightning Challenge : A one-step evaluation with a 10% profit target and leverage of up to 1:30. Designed for simplicity, it's ideal for traders seeking quick access to funding.

: A one-step evaluation with a 10% profit target and leverage of up to 1:30. Designed for simplicity, it's ideal for traders seeking quick access to funding.

Dual Step Challenge : A two-phase process requiring an 8% profit target in Phase 1 and 5% in Phase 2, with leverage of up to 1:100. This challenge suits active traders aiming for structured growth.

: A two-phase process requiring an 8% profit target in Phase 1 and 5% in Phase 2, with leverage of up to 1:100. This challenge suits active traders aiming for structured growth.

Nexus Challenge : A comprehensive three-phase evaluation with a total profit target of 18%. This option is tailored for advanced traders focusing on consistency and risk management.

: A comprehensive three-phase evaluation with a total profit target of 18%. This option is tailored for advanced traders focusing on consistency and risk management. Fees for challenges range from $39 to $949, depending on the account size and challenge type, with account sizes up to $200,000 available. Add-ons, including 90% profit splits and weekly payouts for funded traders, allow for further customization. Spreads, fees and payouts ThinkCapital ensures transparent pricing and competitive payouts, making it a cost-effective choice for traders: Profit splits : Start at 80% for funded traders, upgradeable to 90% with an add-on.

: Start at 80% for funded traders, upgradeable to 90% with an add-on.

Spreads : MT5 offers raw spreads from 0.0 pips; ThinkTrader spreads start at 0.8 pips for EUR/USD.

: MT5 offers raw spreads from 0.0 pips; ThinkTrader spreads start at 0.8 pips for EUR/USD.

Commission fees : $4 per lot per side on MT5; ThinkTrader has no commission.

: $4 per lot per side on MT5; ThinkTrader has no commission.

Payout frequency : Bi-weekly as standard, with an optional weekly payout add-on available.

: Bi-weekly as standard, with an optional weekly payout add-on available. This balance of low fees and competitive spreads ensures value for both new and skilled traders. Financial markets and leverage ThinkCapital provides a diverse range of trading instruments with platform-specific leverage options: Forex Trading : The forex prop firm offers 49 pairs with leverage up to 1:100 for Dual Step and Nexus challenges.

: The forex prop firm offers 49 pairs with leverage up to 1:100 for Dual Step and Nexus challenges.

Indices : Major indices like NAS100 and GER40, with leverage up to 1:15.

: Major indices like NAS100 and GER40, with leverage up to 1:15.

Commodities : Includes gold, silver and oil, with ThinkTrader offering leverage up to 1:30.

: Includes gold, silver and oil, with ThinkTrader offering leverage up to 1:30.

Cryptocurrencies : You can open crypto CFD positions on major assets such as BTC/USD and ETH/USD, with leverage capped at 1:2.

: You can open crypto CFD positions on major assets such as BTC/USD and ETH/USD, with leverage capped at 1:2. This range supports various trading strategies from high-frequency forex traders to commodity diversification. Trading platforms ThinkCapital provides two platforms, each offering unique features and trading tools with options for both experienced and beginner traders: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) : Popular because of its advanced tools, multi-asset capabilities, and support for algo trading via Expert Advisors (EAs).

: Popular because of its advanced tools, multi-asset capabilities, and support for algo trading via Expert Advisors (EAs).

ThinkTrader : Integrated with TradingView, this platform is intuitive and beginner-friendly. US-based traders are limited to ThinkTrader due to regulatory restrictions on MT5.

: Integrated with TradingView, this platform is intuitive and beginner-friendly. US-based traders are limited to ThinkTrader due to regulatory restrictions on MT5. Trading rules ThinkCapital enforces clear rules to encourage disciplined trading: Minimum trading days: Five per phase, removable with an add-on.

Five per phase, removable with an add-on.

News trading: Add-on required.

Add-on required.

Expert advisors: Add-ons required for automated trading. These rules balance flexibility and discipline, catering to a diverse range of trading styles. Trust and support ThinkCapital has established itself as a reliable prop trading firm through its transparency, trader support and consistent payouts. With a Trustpilot score of 4.5/5 based on its strong track record, it's praised for its clear rules, fast payouts and responsive customer service. The prop trading firm's smaller Discord community of 9,000 members encourages collaboration and the sharing of educational resources, while active Instagram and X accounts provide updates, tips and client testimonials. Live chat, email and a contact form ensure traders can easily access support when needed. Final verdict ThinkCapital offers low-cost challenges, flexible trading platforms and up to 90% profit splits, making it a competitive option for 2025. Its transparent pricing and scaling opportunities suit traders looking for long-term growth. While USA traders are limited to ThinkTrader, the platform remains a solid option for funded accounts. 4. Topstep – Best futures prop firm Topstep is a Chicago-based proprietary trading firm. It provides a structured pathway to earn funded accounts that specialize in futures trading. Known for its competitive profit-sharing model, futures traders keep 100% of their first $10,000 in profits before transitioning to a 90% profit split. Challenges and evaluation processes If you want to access a futures prop trading account, you must first pass Topstep's evaluation. This consists of three key stages:

Trading Combine: This phase tests traders in a simulated environment. Monthly fees range from $49 to $149, depending on the chosen account size ($50K, $100K, or $150K). Profit targets are set at $3,000, $6,000 and $9,000, respectively, with strict daily and maximum loss limits. There are no time limits to pass, allowing you to proceed at your own pace. Express Funded Account: Successful traders move to a simulated account where you can earn real profits. A one-time activation fee of $149 applies, with no additional monthly fees. Five winning days with a profit of $200 or more are required to advance. Live Funded Account: In this final stage, you manage real capital and receive 100% of profits up to $10,000. A 90% split applies after this. Breaching the maximum loss limit results in closure of the futures trading account.

Spreads, fees and payouts Topstep operates within futures markets, eliminating traditional spreads but introducing trading fees that vary by platform and data feed.

Profit split : 100% on the first $10,000; 90% after this.

: 100% on the first $10,000; 90% after this. Fees : Monthly Trading Combine subscription between $49–$149 and platform-specific trade fees.

: Monthly Trading Combine subscription between $49–$149 and platform-specific trade fees. Payout frequency: Futures prop trading accounts can request payouts after meeting performance milestones (e.g., five winning days). Payments are processed daily.

Futures traders should keep in mind that futures exchange data fees apply to live accounts, starting at $135 per month per exchange.

Financial markets and leverage

Topstep provides access to 32 futures markets, including:

Forex Futures : Major pairs like EUR/USD (6E) and GBP/USD (6B).

: Major pairs like EUR/USD (6E) and GBP/USD (6B). Equity Indices : Popular indices such as the E-mini S&P 500 (ES) and Micro NASDAQ (MNQ).

: Popular indices such as the E-mini S&P 500 (ES) and Micro NASDAQ (MNQ). Commodities : Includes crude oil, gold, silver and agricultural products like corn and soybeans.

: Includes crude oil, gold, silver and agricultural products like corn and soybeans. Leverage: Defined by account size and capped at 5 lots for $50K accounts, 10 lots for $100K and 15 lots for $150K.

This selection ensures futures traders can diversify their strategies while adhering to risk management guidelines.

Trading platforms

Topstep supports a wide range of platforms, catering to different trading styles. Free platforms include:

TopstepX : Commission-free with mobile compatibility.

: Commission-free with mobile compatibility. Tradovate : User-friendly with TradingView integration.

: User-friendly with TradingView integration. Quantower : Offers low-latency data for precision trading.

: Offers low-latency data for precision trading. T4: Mobile-compatible for on-the-go trading.

Or, for a fee, traders can access the prop firm's selection of paid platforms:

NinjaTrader : Advanced features for automated trading, with a $99/month fee in the Live Funded Account.

: Advanced features for automated trading, with a $99/month fee in the Live Funded Account. ATAS OrderFlow and Bookmap: Trading tools for order flow and market depth analysis.

Each futures trading platform connects to reliable data feeds, such as Rithmic or CQG, ensuring accurate market data.

Trading rules

Topstep enforces rules to promote discipline and consistency:

Risk management : Daily and maximum loss limits are strictly monitored.

: Daily and maximum loss limits are strictly monitored. Consistency rule : Ensures no more than 50% of total profits come from a single day.

: Ensures no more than 50% of total profits come from a single day. Weekend trading: Traders must close positions daily by 3:10 PM CT, as weekend trading is prohibited.

Trust and support

Topstep holds a Trustpilot score of 4.6 out of 5, with many praising its structured evaluation process, fast profit payouts and responsive customer service. Negative reviews primarily focus on occasional platform issues, which the prop trading firm addresses promptly.

Topstep fosters a strong trading community through its Discord server, which has over 86,000 members sharing trading skills and educational resources.

The server includes channels for platform-specific support, trading strategies and live coaching, while social media platforms such as Instagram and X give you further connections, offering updates, tips and live trading insights.

Customer support is available 24/7 through live chat, email and phone. While the initial response may come from an automated system, you can always escalate complex issues to a human representative.

Final verdict

Topstep is the best prop firm for futures trading with a structured, transparent path to funding. Its high-profit shares, diverse platform options and realistic trading environment make it the best futures prop firm.

5. Funded Trading Plus – Instant funding

Funded Trading Plus (FTP) is a London-based prop trading firm offering flexible account options, including one-phase, two-phase and instant funding programs.

With competitive profit splits of up to 90% for funded traders and account scaling opportunities reaching $5 million, FTP caters to traders of all levels. Its most popular challenge is the Instant Funding program, allowing experienced traders to skip evaluation and trade live capital immediately.

Challenges and evaluation processes

Funded Trading Plus offers three distinct challenge types:

One-Phase Challenge : A single-stage evaluation with a 10% profit target and maximum drawdowns of 6%. Fees range from $119 to $949 based on account size, which spans $12,500 to $200,000.

: A single-stage evaluation with a 10% profit target and maximum drawdowns of 6%. Fees range from $119 to $949 based on account size, which spans $12,500 to $200,000. Two-Phase Challenge : Requires traders to meet an 8% profit target in Phase 1 and a 5% target in Phase 2. Drawdowns are capped at 8%, with fees between $199 and $1,097.

: Requires traders to meet an 8% profit target in Phase 1 and a 5% target in Phase 2. Drawdowns are capped at 8%, with fees between $199 and $1,097. Instant Funding: Provides immediate access to accounts ranging from $5,000 to $100,000 without evaluation. Fees start at $225 and include a profit share of 80%, upgradeable to 90%.

Prop traders benefit from unlimited trading days across all programs, offering flexibility to achieve targets at their own pace.

Spreads, fees and payouts

While FTP does not disclose exact spreads, customer support suggests spreads and commissions align with industry standards:

Spreads : Trading conditions lack transparency, with spreads accessible only through demo accounts, limiting pre-trade cost assessment.

: Trading conditions lack transparency, with spreads accessible only through demo accounts, limiting pre-trade cost assessment. Commissions : $7 per round-turn for forex and commodities trades. Indices and cryptocurrencies are commission-free.

: $7 per round-turn for forex and commodities trades. Indices and cryptocurrencies are commission-free. Profit Splits : Start at 80%, with optional upgrades to 85% or 90%.

: Start at 80%, with optional upgrades to 85% or 90%. Payouts: Allows a minimum withdrawal of $50, with flexible payout cycles available every three, five or seven days. Payouts are processed via bank transfer or cryptocurrency, providing traders with fast and versatile access to their profits.

Financial markets and leverage

FTP offers access to 53 markets across four asset classes:

Forex : 37 pairs, including majors and minors, with leverage up to 30:1.

: 37 pairs, including majors and minors, with leverage up to 30:1. Commodities : Metals like gold and silver, plus oil contracts, with leverage up to 10:1.

: Metals like gold and silver, plus oil contracts, with leverage up to 10:1. Indices : Global indices such as NAS100 and FTSE100, with leverage up to 20:1.

: Global indices such as NAS100 and FTSE100, with leverage up to 20:1. Cryptocurrencies: Four assets, including BTC/USD and ETH/USD, with leverage capped at 2:1.

This selection supports diverse trading strategies while maintaining manageable risk.

Trading platforms FTP supports five platforms tailored to different trading styles: Match-Trader : Integrated with TradingView for advanced charting.

: Integrated with TradingView for advanced charting.

DXTrade : A good option for beginner traders with a user-friendly interface.

: A good option for beginner traders with a user-friendly interface.

MT4 and MT5 : Reliable platforms with robust tools for manual and automated trading.

: Reliable platforms with robust tools for manual and automated trading.

cTrader : Offers advanced features but includes a $25 monthly fee.

: Offers advanced features but includes a $25 monthly fee. You must choose your platform during registration, and if you change your mind after signing up, you'll need to pay a $25 fee to switch platforms. Trading rules FTP's rules are designed for flexibility while promoting disciplined trading: Stop losses are optional.



News and weekend trading are permitted.



No minimum trading days, consistency rules or time limits. These guidelines accommodate various trading styles, from scalping to swing trading. Trust and support Funded Trading Plus has earned a Trustpilot score of 4.7/5 stars, reflecting positive experiences with payouts, platform options and responsive customer support. The prop trading firm has a strong trading community with more than 40,000 Discord members, offering forums for strategy sharing and live coaching and extensive educational resources. Support is available 24/7 via email and live chat, with human agents ensuring prompt resolutions to complex queries.

Final verdict

Funded Trading Plus provides traders with flexible funding programs and high profit shares, making it a compelling choice for both beginners and experienced traders. While limited spread transparency is a drawback, its Instant Funding program and active community support enhance the prop firm's appeal.

6. City Traders Imperium - Salary prop firm

City Traders Imperium (CTI) offers a unique opportunity for prop traders by providing monthly salaries alongside profit shares of up to 100%. With a global presence, CTI has earned a strong reputation for its diverse funding programs, low fees and disciplined risk management approach.

Challenges and evaluation processes

City Traders Imperium provides three funding programs tailored to different trading styles:

2-Step Evaluation : A structured two-phase challenge designed for traders focused on long-term growth. The first phase requires a 10% profit target, while the second phase reduces this to 5%. There's no time limit, but you must adhere to strict drawdown rules and trade actively for at least five days during the first phase.

: A structured two-phase challenge designed for traders focused on long-term growth. The first phase requires a 10% profit target, while the second phase reduces this to 5%. There's no time limit, but you must adhere to strict drawdown rules and trade actively for at least five days during the first phase. 1-Step Evaluation : This single-phase challenge is ideal if you are seeking faster access to funding. It requires a 10% profit target and allows complete flexibility with no minimum trading days or time limits.

: This single-phase challenge is ideal if you are seeking faster access to funding. It requires a 10% profit target and allows complete flexibility with no minimum trading days or time limits. Instant Funding: A direct funding option for experienced traders, bypassing the evaluation process entirely. It offers immediate access to trading capital with a profit target of 10% and moderate drawdown requirements.

Each program offers scalability, enabling traders to grow their account size upon hitting profit milestones, with profit shares starting at 80% and increasing to 100%.

Spreads, fees and payouts City Traders Imperium (CTI) offers competitive trading costs and clear payout terms: Profit splits : Start at 80% and can reach up to 100% based on performance milestones.

: Start at 80% and can reach up to 100% based on performance milestones.

Spreads : Forex spreads start as low as 0.3 pips for EUR/USD.

: Forex spreads start as low as 0.3 pips for EUR/USD.

Commission fees : $5 per round-turn for forex and commodities, while indices incur lower fees and crypto trades are commission-free.

: $5 per round-turn for forex and commodities, while indices incur lower fees and crypto trades are commission-free.

Payout frequency : Bi-weekly payouts processed within two business days; a $100 minimum withdrawal applies.

: Bi-weekly payouts processed within two business days; a $100 minimum withdrawal applies. These transparent fees and flexible payout terms make CTI an attractive option for traders seeking a cost-effective and reliable proprietary trading firm. Financial markets and leverage City Traders Imperium provides access to a diverse range of markets: Forex : 28 currency pairs with leverage up to 1:30 for evaluations and 1:10 for instant funding.

: 28 currency pairs with leverage up to 1:30 for evaluations and 1:10 for instant funding.

Commodities : Includes gold, silver and crude oil, with leverage set at 1:10.

: Includes gold, silver and crude oil, with leverage set at 1:10.

Indices : 13 global indices, such as US30 and DE40, with leverage capped at 1:10.

: 13 global indices, such as US30 and DE40, with leverage capped at 1:10.

Cryptocurrencies : Six assets, including BTC/USD and ETH/USD, with leverage of 1:2.

: Six assets, including BTC/USD and ETH/USD, with leverage of 1:2. This diverse selection allows you to execute varied trading strategies while maintaining manageable risk exposure. Trading platforms CTI supports two platforms to accommodate different trader preferences: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) : A feature-rich trading platform offering advanced charting tools, 38 technical indicators and automated trading capabilities. MT5 is well-suited for experienced traders requiring comprehensive analysis tools.

: A feature-rich trading platform offering advanced charting tools, 38 technical indicators and automated trading capabilities. MT5 is well-suited for experienced traders requiring comprehensive analysis tools.

Match-Trader : A streamlined, beginner-friendly platform with essential charting tools and order management features. It's accessible via desktop, web and mobile, providing flexibility for traders on the go.

: A streamlined, beginner-friendly platform with essential charting tools and order management features. It's accessible via desktop, web and mobile, providing flexibility for traders on the go. Both platforms ensure high-quality execution through CTI's liquidity partner, enhancing the trading experience. Trading rules CTI enforces disciplined trading through its strict rules: Mandatory stop losses on every trade.



High-frequency trading, external MT5 Expert Advisors (EAs) and other automated bots and copy trading are all prohibited.



News trading and holding positions over weekends are allowed. These rules are designed to encourage responsible trading while accommodating various styles, from scalping to swing trading. Trust and support City Traders Imperium has a TrustPilot score of 4.5 out of 5, reflecting strong client satisfaction. Traders frequently praise the firm's transparency and support. However, occasional server issues during volatile market conditions have been reported, with CTI actively addressing these concerns. The prop trading firm's growing Discord community includes over 18,800 members, offering peer support, trading discussions, and access to promotional updates. Customer service is available via email and live chat, ensuring prompt responses to trader queries. Final verdict City Traders Imperium is a popular prop firm for traders seeking scalable funding options and a steady income. The prop firm's combination of monthly salaries, flexible evaluations and competitive profit shares provides opportunities for both new and experienced traders. FAQs Which trading prop firm is the best? The best prop firm is DNA Funded, thanks to its low fees, tailored challenges and profit splits up to 90%. Backed by the ASIC-regulated DNA Markets, it ensures tight spreads and fast execution, making it ideal for traders at all levels. Our research showed BrightFunded ranked as the second best prop firm for 2025, offering 100% profit splits for funded traders and scalable accounts. ThinkCapital followed closely as the third best prop trading firm, with affordable challenges and flexible trading platforms. What is the best futures prop firm? Topstep is the best futures prop firm for 2025, offering successful traders a clear pathway to funded accounts. Futures traders can keep 100% of their first $10,000 in profits, transitioning to a 90% profit split afterward. The prop firm's Trading Combine evaluation allows unlimited time to meet profit targets while enforcing strict risk management when futures trading. What prop firm pays the fastest? Funded Trading Plus (FTP) offers the fastest payouts with cycles every three, five or seven days, processed via bank transfer or cryptocurrency. This flexibility allows traders to withdraw earnings frequently and efficiently. DNA Funded also provides a 7-day early payout add-on, reducing its standard 14-day cycle, making it another quick option for traders seeking faster access to profits. Is Apex Trader Funding a good prop firm? No, Apex Trader Funding is not the best prop firm for futures trading due to high recurring fees, limited educational resources and a lower overall score of 45/100 in our trading program testing. While Apex Trader Funding offers account sizes up to $300,000 and retains 100% of profits up to $25,000, Topstep is a better alternative to Apex Trader Funding, scoring 89/100 thanks to its structured evaluation process and more competitive profit split. Is prop trading legal? Yes, prop trading is legal in the United States when conducted through registered proprietary trading firms that comply with financial regulations. These prop firms provide capital to traders under strict agreements and typically avoid handling client funds to ensure compliance with laws. While prop traders don't require individual licenses, prop firms must meet regulatory requirements set by agencies like the SEC and CFTC, which also regulate US forex brokers. What is prop trading? Prop trading, or proprietary trading, is when traders use a reputable prop firm's capital to trade financial markets for profit. Instead of managing client funds, prop traders focus solely on generating returns for the firm, earning a share of the profits. These proprietary trading firms typically offer access to leveraged capital, advanced trading tools and a variety of markets like forex, stocks and commodities. Traders often pass evaluations to secure funded accounts, sharing profits based on performance.