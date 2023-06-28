We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With elevated inflation and high interest rates, many consumers are feeling the burn financially. If that's the case for you, you may be thinking about taking out cash from your home using a cash-out refinance - or put money back into your pocket via a traditional mortgage refinance.

With a cash-out refinance, you can replace your existing mortgage loan with a larger one, getting the difference back in cash. You can then use that for things like home improvements, unexpected medical bills or just as a financial safety net.

Refinances can also be smart if your interest rate is higher than the average one today or if you need to extend your term and lower your monthly payment.

Whichever route you choose, using the right company for your refinance is critical — both to getting the best deal and the best service. Are you thinking about refinancing? Below, we'll break down some of the best mortgage refinance companies currently available.

Best mortgage refinance companies 2023

Here are five of the best mortgage refinance companies available, broken down into five categories.

Best for availability: U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank is a good choice for just about everyone. Its loans are available in all 50 states, it offers both online and in-person options and its products run the gamut. You can get conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, and USDA refinances, as well as home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), home equity loans and renovation loans if you're hoping to work on your house.

Best for rates: Navy Federal Credit Union

Mortgage rates vary depending on your credit score, loan amount, and other details, but in looking at lenders' current advertised rates, Navy Federal takes the cake for lowest interest rates.

The credit union is for VA loans, which are designed for active-duty military members, veterans, and their spouses. These rates go down to 5.5% on 30-year loans currently — well below today's average mortgage rate, according to Freddie Mac.

Best for those with bad credit: Rocket Mortgage

If you have a less-than-perfect credit score, Rocket Mortgage is an option to explore. On Federal Housing Administration and Veterans Affairs loans, the lender requires just a 580 credit score minimum to refinance. The company also offers home equity lines of credit and renovation loans if you're looking to explore other options besides refinancing.

Best for those with good credit: Better

Most lenders require a 620 or higher for refinancing, so if you're in this credit range or higher, Better can be a good option. It has a 4.2 rating on Trustpilot, with 75% of customers saying their experience was "excellent," and the refinancing process is completely online. They'll also match interest rates if you find a lower one elsewhere, and there are HELOC options, too.

Best for cash-out refinancing: SoFi

SoFi is a smart option for cash-out refinancing. You can save up to $500 on processing fees, and the process can be completed all online. The lender also offers many terms — from 10 to 30 years — and in some cases, you can qualify with a credit score of just 580. SoFi also has HELOCs if you're looking to explore other financing alternatives.

Shop around

If you want to refinance, don't limit your search to just these companies. While they're some of the best mortgage refinance lenders out there, this is not an exhaustive list. Mortgage refinance rates, terms, loan programs, fees and more can all vary by company, so make sure to shop around thoroughly. You can also consider your main bank or a local credit union, as these will sometimes offer lower rates or discounts for loyal customers. Use the table below to shop mortgage refinance lenders all in one place.