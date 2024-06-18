We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Repairing your damaged credit could be a lot simpler with the help of one of these credit repair companies. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many Americans who made significant headway with their savings during the pandemic have now depleted their savings. Spending is no longer limited by lockdowns, but the dollar doesn't stretch as far because of inflation and higher interest rates. As a result, many Americans are using credit to pay their bills. A Clever Real Estate survey reveals that 61% of Americans are in credit card debt, and about half rely on their credit cards to pay everyday expenses.

In this environment, keeping up with payments and keeping your credit intact may be difficult. And, even with a perfect payment record, your credit could be harmed by inaccurate and fraudulent items in your credit report. According to a study by Consumer Reports and WorkMoney, 44% of respondents discovered at least one error when reviewing their credit reports.

If your credit is less than ideal, you should take steps to improve your credit, since maintaining good credit is essential for qualifying for financing like mortgages and cars. If your reports show mistakes, you have the right to dispute them to get the bad marks removed. You can do this yourself on the websites of the three major credit bureaus, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. However, you may prefer to let a professional handle it. Fortunately, there are many credit repair services available online. But as you might imagine, some credit repair companies are better than others.

Find out how the right credit repair companies can benefit you now.

Best credit repair companies 2024

Here are our choices for the best credit repair companies in 2024 across five categories.

Best overall: Credit Saint

Credit Saint is a veteran player in the credit repair space, helping over 200,000 clients improve their credit since 2007. One of the best ways to assess a company's reputation is by listening to what its customers say. To that end, Credit Saint has earned a 4.8-star rating from over 12,000 reviews on Google and an A rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Credit Saint offers many services like disputing items with the credit bureaus, creditor interventions, inquiry tracking and more. You have three packages to choose from depending on your needs: Credit Polish ($79.99 monthly), Credit Remodel ($109.99 monthly) and Clean Slate ($139.99 monthly).

If Credit Saint fails to remove any "questionable items" from your credit report, the company backs its service with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Explore your top credit repair options with Credit Saint online today.

Best for experience: Lexington Law

Founded in 2004, Lexington Law has 20 years of experience helping its clients fight to remove inaccurate information from their credit reports. Lexington Law claims their licensed lawyers and paralegals fight for your rights according to consumer protection laws.

The company provides a free credit repair consultation to explore its credit repair services and determine the best path for you. The company offers a single package priced at $119.95 per month. Military members are eligible for a 50% off discount on initial work fees, while spouses are eligible for this discount only at sign-up.

Best for value: Sky Blue Credit

Blue Sky Credit offers a wide range or services in The company offers a basic package for a $79 monthly fee that includes access to your credit reports and scores, credit bureau disputes and individual consultations.

At $99 per month, its full-service package is more affordable than many competitors. This package provides inquiry disputes, debt validation letters and cease and desist letters, among other features.

While other credit repair companies offer sign-up discounts for spouses, Sky Blue Credit offers a discounted monthly rate for couples—$119 for basic service and $149 for full service.

Best for speed to repair: The Credit People

The Credit People offers three credit repair packages: Standard ($99 monthly), Premium ($119 monthly) and Flat Rate ($599 six-month flat rate). The company aims to limit your risk with a money-back guarantee. You can cancel anytime and The Credit People will refund your payment for that month as well as for the previous month. For clients with a six-month flat rate, the company provides a full six-month satisfaction guarantee.

You can begin service with The Credit People for $19, and the company will get started immediately. You can cancel within the first seven days of service if you're not satisfied, otherwise you'll be charged the monthly fee.

The Credit People acknowledge that the time horizon for repairing your credit depends on your unique situation, and they claim the majority of their clients receive responses to their letters within the first 45 to 60 days.

Best Comprehensive Services: The Credit Pros

If you don't want to pay for more for services you don't need, The Credit Pros services are worth a look. The company offers three packages, ranging from the simple and affordable Money Management plan ($69 monthly) to the all-inclusive Success Plus plan ($149 monthly). Its Prosperity plan ($129 monthly) falls in the middle, offering most of the features of the Success Plus plan minus its Credit Builder Program.

The Credit Pros offers unlimited disputes with the three major credit bureaus through its more comprehensive packages. Unfortunately, you can't get bureau disputes and creditor interventions with its basic Money Management plan.

The Credit Pros offers a 90-day money-back guarantee to ensure your satisfaction.

How to find the best credit repair company

Choosing the best credit repair company starts with checking their reputation. Sadly, there are some shady companies in this space you want to steer clear of. For any company you're considering, read their reviews on Google and their Better Business Bureau (BBB) or Trustpilot ratings. It's also a good idea to look up information with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to find out if there are any current or past legal actions against the company.

From there, you'll want to make sure the company's services and prices line up with your needs. It's a good idea to compare services from multiple credit repair companies to find the best balance of features and price. Most services offer a free initial consultation, where you can ask important questions, such as how long it will take to see results.

Finally, make sure any company you're considering offers a money-back guarantee so you can recoup your money if you're unhappy with the service you receive.