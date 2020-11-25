Best Buy Black Friday 2020 deals

Pandemic numbers are spiking across the country just as the holiday season arrives in full force. Because of COVID-19, many holiday traditions will look different this year. One thing that hasn't changed: Black Friday shopping.

Best Buy's stores will be open for in-person shopping on Black Friday. Nevertheless, many customers will opt to do their shopping online to minimize their risk of contracting coronavirus. Because of widespread pandemic fears, experts predict that online sales will grow between 25% and 30% this holiday season.

If you're looking for some online deals, keep scrolling. We've highlighted 11 Black Friday discounts Best Buy has to offer.

Nespresso Breville Vertuo espresso machine

Nespresso via Best Buy

If you're working from home and pining for a coffee beverage like the ones your favorite barista makes, maybe it's time to upgrade that old coffee maker to something more refined. This set up from Nespresso can make coffee and espresso, and comes with a milk frother for lattes and cappuccinos. The whole kit is discounted to $153.99 for Black Friday.

Philips Hue smart bulbs

Philips via Best Buy

Looking to change up the mood in your home? With these smart bulbs, you can switch up the ambiance without even getting out of your chair. Select the color you wish to see from your phone, tablet or other device. This Black Friday they're marked down 25% to $99.99.

Apple AirPods with charging case

Apple via Best Buy

Best Buy discounted Apple AirPods 18%. The wireless buds pair with your favorite devices and charge in a handy case. And because they're completely wireless, the AirPods will never get in your way while you exercise or get tangled in your bag. You can get them for $129.99 at Best Buy this Black Friday.

Samsung 65" Class Q60T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

Samsung via Best Buy

This 4K TV from Samsung could be a solid choice for folks who love vibrant colors. The "Q" in the name stands for Quantum Dot technology. That means the screen produces more than a billion shades of color, making even the darkest and brightest scenes more lifelike. Best Buy knocked $102 off the sticker price, bringing this 65-inch set down to $897.99.

Arcade1Up Ms. Pac-Man cocktail table unit

Arcade1Up via Best Buy

To add a little fun and games to your quarantine zone, you could buy this vintage-style, wood-grained Ms. Pac-Man tabletop arcade unit. The table comes loaded with eight classic games, including Galaga, Dig Dug and four different Pac-Man games. It can be yours for $449.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

Samsung via Best Buy

Looking for a gadget to help you track your New Year's workout resolutions? This smartwatch can connect with many iOS and Android devices and tracks popular fitness activities such as running, cycling and even swimming. Best Buy knocked $70 off the retail price for Black Friday. You can get this watch now for $179.99.

Ring video doorbell

Ring via Best Buy

The third-generation Ring video doorbell has 1080p HD video and two-way talk capabilities. Motion detection and WiFi connectivity both received an upgrade in this model over previous generations. And for Black Friday, this gadget is marked down more than 30% to $159.99.

Sony true wireless noise-cancelling in-ear headphones

Sony via Best Buy

These sport-centric wireless earbuds from Sony are rain- and sweat-resistant, so you can work out anytime, no matter what the weather is like. At full charge, these headphones will provide nine hours of uninterrupted sound, and the charging case will add nine more hours. During the Black Friday festivities, Best Buy is dropping the price more than $50, bringing these earbuds to $148.

JBL - Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker

JBL via Best Buy

This waterproof wireless speaker from JBL is perfect for a (pandemic-safe) day at the pool or beach. The battery lasts up to 12 hours, and its driver construction ensures a deep bass sound. This item is marked down more than 40% to $69.99 during the Black Friday festivities.

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR with two kit lenses

Canon via Best Buy

This video-capable DSLR comes with a carrying case and two lenses — a wide-to-standard zoom (18mm to 55mm) and a telephoto zoom (75mm to 300mm). Best Buy knocked $100 off the sticker price for this bundle bringing it down to $499.99. This might make a good starter set for the budding photographer in your life.

Autel Robotics - EVO II PRO 6K drone

Autel Electronics via Best Buy

Calling all aerial photographers! This professional quality drone fitted with a 6K camera is marked down $100 during Best Buy's Black Friday event. The camera is mounted on a three-axis gimbal and shoots at 120 frames per second. That means you can recreate your favorite slow-motion aerial AppleTV screensaver videos with ease.