Maryland Sen. Van Hollen in "listening mode" on possible Schumer challenge for majority leader

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said Monday he is in "listening mode," as some Democrats float his name as an alternative to Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader.

In recent days, Van Hollen has gone from saying he isn't interested in the position to telling reporters he hasn't shut the door on it.

"What I've said from the very beginning is, we shouldn't have a coronation," Van Hollen told reporters when asked if he is interested in serving as majority leader. "I'm in listening mode and haven't shut the door."

Schumer has served as the Senate's top Democrat for about a decade, serving as majority leader from 2021 to 2025, before Republicans took control of the chamber. He is currently Senate minority leader.

Democrats regained control of both the Senate and the House following the Nov. 3 midterm elections. The party's new majority will take effect when the next Congress begins in January 2027.

Some Democrats have said they will support Schumer for party leader, but others have been less committal or have said they are interested in new leadership. Democratic Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan has explicitly pushed for Van Hollen to lead the caucus, saying he would do a "great job."

Van Hollen argued Monday the Senate Democratic caucus should have a full discussion before deciding who will lead the party.

"We just had a big election. People spoke from all over the country, and Democratic senators need to make sure we have a plan to use our majority wisely on behalf of the American people," Van Hollen said.

When asked if he would consider a run against Schumer, Van Hollen reiterated that he is listening to fellow Democrats.

"There are clearly lots of people around the country, and a number of our members, quite a few of our members, who want to have this discussion, and so I'm in active listening mode," he said.

Van Hollen may have other political goals, too. He has said in recent months he is "kicking the tires" on a 2028 presidential run.

Van Hollen has represented Maryland in the U.S. Senate since 2017. Before that, he represented Maryland's 8th Congressional District in the U.S. House for 14 years.

He also has experience in Democratic Party leadership, having chaired the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which works to elect Democrats to the Senate.

Van Hollen has been a prominent voice on foreign policy, immigration and government spending.

He made national headlines earlier this year during the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident who was wrongly deported to El Salvador. Van Hollen traveled to the country to meet with Abrego Garcia and advocate for his return to the United States.