Europe continues to celebrate Pride events after deadly attack on Berlin parade: "Take a stand"

Two European cities are hosting Pride events under increased security after an extremist attack in Berlin left one person dead and more than two dozen injured last week.

Hamburg's Pride parade, one of Germany's largest, is expected to have about 250,000 attendees, according to organizers. Hamburg is Germany's second-largest city. Hamburg's police chief said earlier this week that roughly twice as many officers as last year would protect the event.

The Hamburg event's motto this year is "Queer in solidarity. Take a stand — for a future without fear." Amid the trucks taking part in the parade is one representing the Berlin event. People on the truck have been asked to wear dark clothing as a sign of respect for the victims of the attack.

Hamburg officials and other participants at the start of the Hamburg Pride 2026 parade on Saturday Aug. 1, 2026. Georg Wendt / dpa / AP

Amsterdam is holding a canal boat parade on Saturday. The event is the highlight of the city's annual Pride festival. Openly gay Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, dressed in a white shirt, black life vest and gold necklace, waved to gigantic crowds as he sailed in a small boat through the colorfully decorated parade of 80 vessels. Techno music pumped from speakers along the route. Other boats taking part in the parade included vessels representing the Dutch government ministries, the military and police as well as LGBTQ+ organizations and clubs.

Meanwhile, motorboats carrying police officers cruised the canals and a helicopter hovered overhead as Saturday's parade got underway. Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said in the aftermath of the Berlin attack that authorities in the city would, "where necessary, take extra measures that visitors will hopefully notice as little as possible."

Netherland's Prime Minister Rob Jetten, center, waves during the Canal Parade in Amsterdam on Aug. 1, 2026. Patrick Post / AP

A World Pride celebration is also being hosted in the Dutch capital this year.

Abdul Ballout, 21, plowed a vehicle into a crowd of celebrantes at the Berlin Pride Event, or Christopher Street Day, on July 25. Ballout then got out of the vehicle and apparently cut others wtih a machete, police said. After the attack, Ballout evaded police for about 24 hours before he was shot and killed by officers in a Berlin suburb.

Ballout, a German citizen with Lebanese roots, was known to have ties to ISIS, officials said, and was about to be disqualified from a deradicalization program after staff saw red flags. Ballout was previously known to authorities for multiple incidents.

After the attack, hundreds of mourners gathered at a makeshift memorial near the site of the incident. The crowds embraced, laid down flowers and rainbow flags and paid tribute to the victims of the attack with candles and homemade signs.

"This is not normal; those are just people," one woman at the memorial told CBS News. "They should not be judged or killed for their choice of love."