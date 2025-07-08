Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with congressional leaders

Washington — Congressional leaders are meeting Tuesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after some lawmakers accused the Israeli leader of trying to drag the U.S. into another war.

Netanyahu is meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday. Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, postponed a trip to Israel in June to address the Israeli parliament, known as the Knesset, as war broke out with Iran. Vice President JD Vance also met with Netanyahu at Blair House on Tuesday morning.

Netanyahu's visit to the U.S. Capitol comes as Mr. Trump faces criticism from Democrats and some Republicans over his decision to strike three locations central to Iran's nuclear program last month.

Lawmakers introduced several measures in the Senate and House seeking to restrict Mr. Trump from taking further action against Iran without approval. The Senate voted down a war powers resolution introduced by Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, while the other measures have yet to receive a vote.

Netanyahu met with administration officials Monday and had dinner at the White House with the president. Speaking to reporters Monday, Mr. Trump expressed confidence that there will be a ceasefire with Hamas soon. And on U.S.-Iran talks, he forecasted that more details would come out Tuesday.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they meet at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on July 8, 2025. JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The meetings come after Johnson postponed a planned trip to Israel last month, where he was scheduled to address Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, amid open warfare between Israel and Iran. It would have been one of a small number of foreign trips he's made since becoming speaker. Johnson met with Netanyahu in Washington in February. During that visit, Netanyahu also met with Senate Majority Leader John Thune and a bipartisan group of senators.

The Israeli prime minister addressed a joint meeting of Congress nearly a year ago as he sought to shore up support for Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, while criticizing those who had protested against the conflict.