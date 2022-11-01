University of Florida Board of Trustees selects Ben Sasse to lead school

The University of Florida Board of Trustees has voted to select GOP Sen. Ben Sasse to be the university's next president, the institution announced Tuesday afternoon.

Sasse, who has already indicated he would move forward with the role, would have to quit his term four years early if he accepts the job. Nebraska voters elected Sasse to a six-year term in 2020.

The board's vote was unanimous, according to the University of Florida.

Sasse's seat is a safe Republican one, and according to Nebraska law, the governor fills a Senate vacancy.

"The University of Florida is the most interesting university in America right now," Sasse said in a statement when the school announced last month that he was the sole finalist for the post. "It's the most important institution in the nation's most economically dynamic state — and its board, faculty and graduates are uniquely positioned to lead this country through an era of disruption. The caliber of teaching and research at UF is unmistakable, carried out through the core principles of shared governance and academic freedom. I'm thrilled about the opportunity to work alongside one of the nation's most outstanding faculties."

