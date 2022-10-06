Sen. Ben Sasse is sole finalist to be University of Florida's next president

Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska is the sole finalist to be the next president of the University of Florida, the university announced Thursday in a news release that included a statement from Sasse. If he accepts, Sasse would likely have to resign from his Senate seat before his term ends.

Sasse was reelected to a second term in 2020, and his term doesn't expire until 2027. Under state law, his seat would be filled by a gubernatorial appointment, which in this case would be by GOP Sen. Pete Ricketts. University of Florida's Board of Trustees still needs to formally consider Sasse, before any confirmation can be made by the Florida Board of Governors.

"The University of Florida is the most interesting university in America right now," Sasse said in a statement included in the University of Florida's news release. "It's the most important institution in the nation's most economically dynamic state — and its board, faculty and graduates are uniquely positioned to lead this country through an era of disruption. The caliber of teaching and research at UF is unmistakable, carried out through the core principles of shared governance and academic freedom. I'm thrilled about the opportunity to work alongside one of the nation's most outstanding faculties."

The Nebraska Republican was one of the seven Senate Republican senators who voted to convict Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol.

Sasse holds degrees from Harvard University and Yale University.

This is a developing story.