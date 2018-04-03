Bed, Bath & Beyond still taking Toys R Us gift cards - but not for long

For those with Toys R Us gift cards, the window to redeem them is rapidly closing.

Toys R Us has said it would continue to honor gift cards only through April 21. And Bed, Bath & Beyond is accepting the cards, but you won't get full value and the offer ends Thursday April 5, at 11:59 ET.

Bed, Bath & Beyond accepts Toys 'R' Us gift cards, as well as those of more than 200 other retailers, as part of its "Card Cash" program, where the cards can be exchanged for store credit, according to its web site.

The credit given by Bed, Bath & Beyond is less than the amount of the card, and the retailer warns the offers are subject to change. For instance, a Toys R Us card with a face value of $200 on Tuesday would net you $128.40 in store credit at Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Cards accepted by the retailer must be worth a minimum of $20 and not have expired.

Toys R Us announced March 15 that it would seek bankruptcy court approval to start closing its 735 U.S. stores and liquidating their inventory, a process the retailer said began March 23.