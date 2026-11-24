As Americans prepare for the holiday shopping season, the beauty industry faces a growing list of economic pressures that could make skin care, makeup, and personal care products more expensive.

Consumers spend an average of $1,754 a year on beauty products, cosmetics and services, according to a 2023 survey by LendingTree. With rising transportation costs, tariffs, and higher raw material prices cutting into the bottom lines of companies across the industry, they can expect to pay more in the coming months.

At Beauty Connect LA, an industry conference recently held at a downtown Los Angeles hotel, brands, retailers, buyers and distributors gathered to showcase new products and discuss the challenges facing the business.

"It's just a little bit slower than we would have anticipated this time of year," said Brennen McMullin, chief financial officer of QuickBox Fulfillment, a logistics company that helps beauty brands ship products to customers.

The rising cost of transportation, tariffs and higher prices for raw materials are cutting into the bottom lines of companies across the industry. CBS LA

Higher transportation costs are adding to the pressure, McMullin said. Companies must decide whether to absorb those expenses or pass them along to shoppers at a time when consumer spending is already soft.

"Transportation costs are up, and for shipping to the doorstep for consumers that means obviously the costs are going up for brands," McMullin said. "They're trying to find a way not to squeeze and ultimately pass those costs on to consumers because spending right now is kind of soft."

Tariffs imposed on other countries by the Trump Administration have also taken a toll. A survey published by Carrara Advisory found that 14 major beauty and personal care companies found that tariffs contributed to an estimated $440 million in lost profits in 2025.

Rising fuel prices tied to the war in Iran are creating another financial challenge for manufacturers and retailers.

"We have great products, we have customer retention, and then all of a sudden something comes out of the blue like gas prices," said Evonne Forman, a retail strategist for Homecourt, the luxury home and body care brand founded by actress Courteney Cox.

Forman said Homecourt has so far absorbed the additional costs rather than raising prices for customers.

"We don't pass that one to the customer. We eat it because we want the customer to be able to enjoy our products and we know that that loyalty will pay off in the end," she said.

But not every company can afford to take that approach.

Federal data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show prices for personal care products increased 3.1% between July 2025 and July 2026, adding to consumer frustration over the cost of everyday beauty essentials.

Some shoppers are turning to less expensive alternatives, including Korean beauty products, often called K-beauty.

That shift could benefit companies such as Mixsoon, a Korean skin care brand whose founder, Jooup Hwang, said sales in the U.S. market are growing despite higher fuel costs.

Hwang, speaking through an interpreter, said Korean beauty products can offer comparable results to more expensive traditional cosmetics at a lower production cost.

"It's an opportunity for Korean products, especially at this time of economic situations," the interpreter said. "A lot of consumers are facing towards this one because it's a lot more economical, more cheaper [sic]. But the effect is actually equal or even better than some of the more expensive products."

The cost pressures extend beyond shipping and fuel.

The price of polypropylene, a plastic used to make caps and pumps on beauty products, surged 48% following the start of the war with Iran.

The cost of silicone, an ingredient used in many cosmetics and skincare products, is rising too. Major chemical manufacturers have announced silicone price increases of 10 to 30%. Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble says it expects higher raw material, energy, and transportation costs to hit its bottom line by about $1.4 billion this fiscal year.

The price of plastic used to manufacture packaging components such as caps and pumps has climbed nearly 50%. At the same time, silicone, a common ingredient in foundations and skin care products, has also become more expensive.

Major manufacturers, including Procter & Gamble, have warned that pricing pressures could persist into next year, suggesting consumers may continue to see higher costs for beauty and personal care products.

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