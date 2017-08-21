Hunt widens for Barcelona attack van driver

BARCELONA, Spain -- Spanish police continued the search on Monday for the man who they consider to be the final member of a cell that carried out vehicle attacks in Barcelona and a nearby town that killed 14 and injured more than 120 others.

Police were searching throughout the northeastern region bordering France for Younes Abouyaaqoub, whom Catalan authorities believe drove a van down the popular pedestrian promenade in Barcelona known as Las Ramblas on Thursday last week.

Abouyaaquoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan, is suspected of killing 13 people and injuring 120 in that attack alone.

Another attack hours later killed one person and injured others in Cambrils, a seaside town south of the city. Police say the cell consisted of 12 men, all with connections to the northern town of Ripoll.

Catalan interior minister Joaquim Forn told Catalunya Radio on Monday that "everything indicates" that Abouyaaqoub, a resident of Ripoll, was the van driver.

Forn also said Abouyaaqoub was thought to be the sole remaining member of the 12-man cell still at large.

Forn told the radio station that his country's law enforcement agencies had notified European police colleagues of Abouyaaqoub's identity, and the hunt for him, "because this person... is likely being sought in all European countries."

Spanish newspaper El Pais published images on Monday of what it said was the driver of the van supposedly making a getaway on foot after plowing through scores of people on Las Ramblas.

The three images show a slim man wearing sunglasses seemingly walking through what El Pais says is the traditional La Boqueria market, just off Las Ramblas.

A Catalan official said earlier that regional and local authorities had discarded the Spanish government's suggestion to place traffic barriers to protect Las Ramblas because they deemed them "inefficient."

Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont told La Sexta television that regional and municipal authorities discarded the suggestion because the barriers wouldn't have prevented vehicles from entering the promenade at other points. Besides that, Puigdemont said closing off Las Ramblas was impractical because emergency vehicles still would need to be able to access the area.

Reports said the suggestion was made after other big vehicle attacks in Europe, but the precise timing wasn't clear.

Meanwhile, in Sydney, Australia, a school was mourning the loss of a 7-year-old student who was killed when the van careened down Las Ramblas.

Julian Cadman, a dual citizen of Australia and Britain, was enjoying the sights of Barcelona with his mother when a van sped down the promenade. His mother was injured in the attack and was hospitalized.

Greg Whitby, executive director of the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta, said in a statement Monday that Cadman had been a beloved second grade student at St. Bernadette's Catholic Primary school in Lalor Park, a western Sydney suburb.

Whitby said Cadman was "a delightful little boy -- curious and energetic with a kind and generous heart." He said Cadman was much loved and the school community was feeling his loss deeply.