Reports: Julian Cadman​​, a British-Australian national, victim of attack in Spain

Seven-year-old Julian Cadman, a British-Australian national, was killed in Thursday's terror attack in Barcelona, Catalan police say, the BBC reports.

The boy's family said they would "remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts," the BBC reported.

The Spanish missing persons bureau had confirmed his death, according to Sky News.

"Julian Cadman's family has told us he is unfortunately one of the victims of the attack and has asked us to thank all the people who have spread the new," the bureau said in a statement, Sky News reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.