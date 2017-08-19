Barcelona terrorist attack: Who are the victims?

BARCELONA -- Thirteen people were killed Thursday in the popular tourist destination Las Ramblas when a van plowed into a crowd filled with people from around the world.

Another woman, Ana Maria Suarez, was killed in the related attack in the resort town of Cambrils.

The 14 people killed and dozens wounded in two separate attacks were from 34 different countries, including France, Germany, China, Australia and Peru, Spanish emergency services announced Friday.

An Australian family said a 7-year-old boy was missing after he was separated from his mother, who was seriously injured in the attack.

Below is the information that has been made available on the victims of the terror attack thus far:

Jared Tucker, U.S.



Jared Tucker, 42, and his wife were celebrating their one-year anniversary in Barcelona, his father, Dan Tucker told CBS San Francisco.

Jared had just headed to a restaurant to use the restroom, and moments later, as chaos unfolded, his wife, Heidi Nunes sought shelter in a kiosk, Dan Tucker said. When Nunes left the kiosk, she couldn't find her husband.

"It's hard for us to understand," he said. "It's the first time he has even been in Europe. He's at [Las] Ramblas at the wrong time. How could this happen? But it looks like it did."

Vancouver PD Staff. Sgt Fiona Wilson

Ian Moore Wilson, Canada

Ian Moore Wilson was confirmed dead Friday by his daughter, Vancouver PD Staff. Sgt Fiona Wilson.

Fiona Wilson said in a statement that her mother, Valerie, also needed "urgent medical attention and aftercare."

Fiona Wilson described her father as "compassionate, generous, adventurous, and always game for a lively debate, a good book, exploring new places, and a proper-sized pint."

"My dad's passing leaves an immense void in our tight-knit family. He was desperately loved by us all and will be dearly missed," Wilson's statement read.

She thanked friends and colleagues at the Vancouver Police Department for offering support, the Catalonian first responders and an Air Canada employee who offered a discount pass to make the emergency flight more affordable.

Tom's Hardware

Bruno Gulotta, 35, Italy

A father from Legnano in northern Italy is being praised as a hero who protected his children during an attack in Barcelona.

One of his Gulotta's work colleagues, Pino Bruno, told the Italian news agency ANSA that he saved the life of his two young children - Alessandro, 6, and Aria, 7 months - by throwing himself between them and the van that mowed people down.

Bruno said he spoke to Gulotta's wife, Martina, and she told him her husband had been holding the 6-year-old's hand on the tourist-thronged avenue in Barcelona when "the van appeared suddenly."

"Everyone knelt down, instinctively, as if to protect themselves," Bruno said, adding that Gulotta put himself in front of his children and was fatally struck.

Gulotta was a sales manager for Tom's Hardware Italia, an online publication about technology. "Rest in peace, Bruno, and protect your loved ones from up high," read one tribute on the company's web site.

"It is with great sadness that I must report that one of our team members was killed in the attack in Barcelona yesterday," Purch CEO Greg Mason announced in an email to the company.

Carmen Lopardo, Italy and Argentina

The Argentine Foreign Ministry said Carmen Lopardo, 80, an Italian native who had lived in Argentina for 60 years, died in Barcelona.

Lopardo was visiting Barcelona as a tourist, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Pepita Codina, Spain

Pepita Codina's death was confirmed on Twitter and Instagram by Xavier Vilamala, the mayor of Hipolit de Voldrega, the town of 3,000 people where she was from near Barcelona.

Vilamala said on Twitter he was "very sad and distressed" by the news.

Local media reported that Codina's daughter, Elisabet, was injured in the attack, but is currently out of danger at Hospital del Marin Barcelona.

Francisco Lopez Rodriguez, Spain

One of his nieces, Raquel Baron Lopez, said on her Twitter account that Rodriguez, 60, died immediately when he was struck by the van.

"We are a broken family" Lopez posted on Twitter on Friday night.

The mayor of Lanteira, the southern town in Spain where Rodriguez was born, confirmed his death, as well as a delegate of the Spanish government in Granada who spoke with Spanish radio Cadena Ser.

While his age is not clear, relatives have told local media that Rodriguez was a 57-year-old machine operator who was strolling with his family along Las Ramblas when the attack occurred. His wife, badly injured in the attack, worked at a meat shop in Rubi, a nearby town where they both lived.

Luca Russo, 25, Italy

One of Italy's two victims in the Barcelona van attack is being mourned as a brilliant young engineer dragged to his death before his girlfriend's eyes.

A determined Luca Russo, 25, already had a job in electronic engineering, no easy feat in Italy, where youth unemployment runs stubbornly high.

"We were investing in him, we wanted to make him grow professionally," the Italian news agency ANSA quoted Stefano Facchinello, one of the partners in the Padua area company where Russo had worked for a year, as saying.

Facchinello praised Russo Friday as a "willing, precise and punctual young man. He made an impression on us for his rationality and determination."

Rosario Rizzuto, the rector at Padua University, where Russo studied, said the young man had "earned his degree brilliantly and got down to work."

The girlfriend, Marta Scomazzon, who was hospitalized with a fractured foot and elbow, told an aunt that "we were walking together, then the van came on top of us."

City of Tongeren via AP

Elke Vanbockrijck, Belgium

Arnould Partoens, president of the KFC Heur Tongeren soccer team, said Vanbockrijck was at the club "nearly every day" ferrying her 10- and 14-year-old boys back and forth to training and matches. He described her as very committed.

"She was always positive," he said in a phone interview. He said the team would hold a minute of silence before every match and training session this weekend.

Partoens said the family was on vacation in Barcelona. The boys and their father, a policeman, were unhurt, he said.

"The mother was in the wrong moment and the wrong place," he said.

In a message of condolence on its Facebook page, the club said: "We deplore the death of Elke, the mother of two players from KFC Heur Tongeren. She was often at the club, and was committed to our club. We will always remember her as a happy woman, a caring mother and loving wife. Elke will be missed. Our deepest sympathy goes out to her two sons, her husband, family and loved ones."

Silvina Alejandra Pereyra, 40, Argentina and Spain

Argentina's Foreign Ministry says Pereyra, an Argentine-Spanish dual citizen who resided in Barcelona for the last 10 years, is among those who died.

It says in a statement that her death was confirmed through family members living in Bolivia after a cousin identified her body at a morgue in Barcelona.

The Argentine government expressed its deep regret over the pain caused to Pereyra's family and friends and said its diplomatic missions in Barcelona and Madrid are working to assist.

Ana Maria Suarez, Spain

The Spanish Royal family sent condolences to Suarez's family in its Twitter account after Ana Maria died in the attack in the resort town of Cambrils.

According to local media, the woman was originally from the city of Zaragoza, and was on vacation with her family. Her husband and one of her sisters are injured in a hospital.