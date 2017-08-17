Barcelona terror attack

Officials say at least 13 people were killed and about 100 injured after a van plowed into pedestrians in the popular Las Ramblas district of Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 17, 2017. In this photo, an injured person is carried from the scene by police and bystanders.
Credit: Oriol Duran / AP
A damaged van, believed to be the one used in the deadly attack in Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 17, 2017. Dozens of people were struck when the van plowed into a crowd in the Las Ramblas area of the city, a popular tourist and shopping district.
Credit: David Ramos / Getty Images
Injured people are treated at the scene of a terrorist attack in Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 17, 2017. A van plowed into dozens of pedestrians on Las Ramblas, a popular tourist street lined with shops, bars and restaurants.
Credit: Nicolas Carvalho Ochoa / Getty Images
Heavily armed police on the scene in Barcelona, Spain, after a terrorist attack where a van plowed into a crowd of pedestrians on the city's famous Las Ramblas boulevard on Aug. 17, 2017.
Credit: Josep Lago / AFP/Getty Images
Injured people are treated in Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 17, 2017 after a van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists in what police are calling a terrorist attack.
Credit: Oriol Duran / AP
Emergency workers tend to a victim of the van attack in Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 17, 2017.
Credit: Aman Singh
Medical staff and police stand in a cordoned-off area after a van plowed into the crowd on Las Ramblas in Barcelona on Aug. 17, 2017.
Credit: Josep Lago / AFP/Getty Images
Dozens of people were hit when a van plowed into pedestrians in the popular Las Ramblas district of Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 17, 2017. Police said they were treating it as a terror attack.
Credit: Aman Singh
Forensics officers surround a damaged white van, believed to be the one used in the deadly attack on pedestrians in the Las Ramblas area of Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 17, 2017. Officials say the van plowed into a crowd of people in the popular tourist and shopping district.
Credit: David Ramos / Getty Images
A woman cries as she and a man are escorted by Spanish police outside a cordoned-off area after a van plowed into the crowd in Barcelona's Las Ramblas district on Aug. 17, 2017.
Credit: Pau Barrena / AFP/Getty Images
Armed police and an ambulance respond to the scene after a van plowed into the crowd on Las Ramblas in Barcelona on Aug. 17, 2017.
Credit: Josep Lago / AFP/Getty Images
An ambulance responds to the scene after a van plowed into a crowd in Barcelona's popular Las Ramblas area on Aug. 17, 2017.
Credit: Josep Lago / AFP/Getty Images
Police check the identity of people standing with their hands up after a van plowed into a crowd in Barcelona on Aug. 17, 2017. Officials in Spain's second-largest city said the ramming on Las Ramblas was a "terrorist attack."
Credit: Josep Lago / AFP/Getty Images
Police clear pedestrians from the area after a deadly attack in the popular Las Ramblas district of Barcelona on Aug. 17, 2017.
Credit: Sky News
Police block the street near the scene where a van plowed into the crowd on Las Ramblas in Barcelona on Aug. 17, 2017.
Credit: Pau Barrena / AFP/Getty Images
Armed police officers patrol an empty street after a van plowed into pedestrians on Las Ramblas in Barcelona on Aug. 17, 2017.
Credit: INSTAGRAM @pavel_lisovtsov via REUTERS
Police cars respond to the scene of a terror attack where a van plowed into pedestrians on Las Ramblas in Barcelona on Aug. 17, 2017.
Credit: Josep Lago / AFP/Getty Images
People flee the scene in Barcelona, Spain, after a van plowed into a crowd of residents and tourists in the historic Las Ramblas district on Aug. 17, 2017.
Credit: Giannis Papanikos / AP
Police cars and an ambulance in a cordoned-off area after a van plowed into the crowd in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district on Aug. 17, 2017.
Credit: Josep Lago / AFP/Getty Images
An injured person is treated at the scene of a deadly attack in Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 17, 2017. A white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists.
Credit: Oriol Duran / AP
Bystanders tend to a victim of the van attack in Barcelona, Spain.
Credit: Aman Singh
Emergency workers with stretchers wait outside evacuated shops after a van plowed into the crowd on Las Ramblas, a popular street lined with shops, bars and restaurants.
Credit: Josep Lago / AFP/Getty Images
Aftermath of the van attack in Barcelona.
Credit: Aman Singh
File photo: Las Ramblas
This file photo from 2015 shows pedestrians walking along Las Ramblas, one of the most popular areas of Barcelona. The street with a wide pedestrian mall is lined with shops, bars and restaurants.