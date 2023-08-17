"Barbie" rises above "The Dark Knight" to become Warner Bro.'s highest grossing film domestically

"The Dark Knight"...falls? In box office rankings, it has.

"Barbie" is making history yet again, overtaking "The Dark Knight"' as the highest-grossing domestic release for Warner Bros. Discovery. "Barbie" has earned $537,390,865 as of Wednesday, surpassing the "Batman Begins" sequel's $534,987,076, according to Box Office Mojo.

The pink wave isn't slowing down either, as "Barbie" has a chance of racing past Universal's animated "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which was sitting at $574,243,655 domestically Wednesday.

Earlier this month, "Barbie" made history, becoming the first film directed by a woman to hit over $1 billion in global sales — a growing figure that could also pass up the worldwide sales of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" of over $1.35 billion.

"Barbie," a film about the existential crisis of the original doll, played by Margot Robbie, has resonated with audiences and maintained the number one spot in movie rankings since its release on July 21 – nearly four weeks in a row, according to Box Office Mojo.

The all-pink feminist tale, directed by Greta Gerwig, is toy company Mattel's first foray into cinema. "Barbie" had an intense marketing campaign leading up to its release — from a real life Barbie Dreamhouse in Malibu, to licensing deals with fast food chains.

In addition to "The Dark Knight," Christopher Nolan has seen another one of his films fall behind "Barbie" — "Oppenheimer," the other big blockbuster of the summer, which opened on the same day as Greta Gerwig's latest movie. The film, which chronicles the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, "the father of the atomic bomb," has earned $270,024,705 domestically and $653,975,801 globally.

Hundreds of thousands of fans bought tickets for both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" on their shared opening day, according to the National Association of Theater Owners, for a double feature known as "Barbenheimer."