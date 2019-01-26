Banksy artwork that was tribute to Bataclan terrorist victims stolen

Artwork created by street artist Banksy at the Bataclan concert hall that was a tribute to the victims of the 2015 terrorist attacks has been stolen, the concert hall said Saturday. "The work of Bansky, a symbol of reflection and belonging to all: residents, Parisians, citizens of the world, has been taken away," the venue wrote in a tweet.

AFP and French news outlet LCI reported sources close the investigation said a "group of hooded individuals" allegedly drove off with the art in a truck.

The work featured a veiled woman gazing mournfully. The stenciled mural was located next to the emergency exit where hundreds fled during the terrorist attack, according to The Local France.

The Bataclan described the theft as a "profound indignation that drives us today."

L’œuvre de @originaIbanksy hommage aux victimes du 13/11 a été volée. pic.twitter.com/FMHoobzRXm — Bataclan (@bataclan_) January 26, 2019

It was one of at least seven murals by the street artist that appeared throughout Paris in June, several of which appeared to highlight France's refugee crisis. Some were vandalized immediately, while fans tried to put protection on others.

Ninety people were killed at the Bataclan on Nov. 13, 2015, the deadliest location in a series of coordinated attacks in Paris that targeted bars, restaurants and the sports stadium, leaving 130 people dead in total and hundreds more injured.

The Bataclan re-opened a year after the attacks.