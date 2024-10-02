Bank of America customers report outage, with some seeing $0 balances

Bank of America customers reported problems accessing their online accounts on Wednesday, with some saying they were unable to sign in and others reporting they were able to log on but were startled to see their balances at $0.

"Some clients are experiencing an issue accessing their accounts and balance information today," Bank of America said in a statement. "These issues are being addressed and have largely been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience."

Reports of outages at Bank of America began shortly after noon Eastern Time, according to DownDetector, which tracks problems at websites, internet other companies. By 3 p.m., about 5,000 customers at the bank had reported problems to DownDetector.

"Anyone else showing $0 in their Bank of America accounts currently?" one user wrote on the company's X help account.

"There's some kind of glitch on the Bank of America website that shows $0 in all accounts and honestly I think they owe everybody some cash for pain and suffering because that was extremely stressful for a second there," another customer wrote on X.