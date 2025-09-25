Massive sinkhole swallows part of a Bangkok road, forcing evacuations in Thailand's capital

Bangkok — A massive sinkhole swallowed part of a major road in Bangkok on Wednesday, disrupting traffic, damaging infrastructure and prompting evacuations in the surrounding area.

There were no casualties, but three vehicles were damaged by the collapse, regional Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said, adding that officials believe the sinkhole was caused by construction work at an underground train station.

Videos of the collapse show a section of the road slowly sinking, pulling down several electricity poles and damaging water pipes. Cars tried to back away as the hole grew larger and completely severed the four-lane road. One edge of the hole stopped in front of a police station, exposing its underground structure.

An aerial view of a massive sinkhole that opened near the Vajira Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 24, 2025. Valeria Mongelli/Anadolu/Getty

People were evacuated from the police station and other buildings. A nearby hospital said it would close the outpatient services for two days, although Bangkok city officials said the hospital's structure was not affected.

Officials cut electricity and water in the area as a precaution. Chadchart said crews were working to fix the hole as quickly as possible, fearing heavy rain could cause further damage. Bangkok is experiencing its rainy season, which typically extends from May through October.

Emergency workers used a crane with a large harness to remove a pickup truck that was left perched precariously on the edge of the precipice, and at least one other truck could be seen inside the roughly 160-foot-deep hole.

A large sinkhole is seen in front of the Samsen police station on the Samsen road in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 24, 2025. Peerapon Boonyakiat/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty

Noppadech Pitpeng, a 27-year-old hospital worker who lives nearby, told the French news agency AFP that he was frightened by a rumbling sound Wednesday morning, which woke him up.

"The sound was like an electricity pole collapsing and my whole flat shook," he told AFP as he left his building, carrying some clothes in a bucket.