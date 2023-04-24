TV personality Bam Margera, facing assault charges, surrenders to Pennsylvania police

Bam Margera wanted for alleged altercation in Chester County Bam Margera wanted for alleged altercation in Chester County 00:20

Former professional skateboarder and television star Brandon "Bam" Margera surrendered on Thursday morning after having been on the run for several days, authorities said. He is facing assault charges, including one count of simple assault and multiple counts of making terroristic threats, for allegedly engaging in a "physical confrontation" with another person that caused minor injuries, CBS Philadelphia reported, citing court documents.

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Margera, 43, who fled the scene of the alleged altercation one day earlier, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Margera turned himself into state troopers at the Avondale office on Thursday, where he was fingerprinted and arraigned in district court. His bail was set at $50,000, and he is due to appear in court in Chester County on May 25. Margera posted unsecured bond and was released the same day, according to his attorney, Michael van der Veen.

Van der Veen confirmed in a statement that he was retained by Margera, who, he said, pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges against him during the arraignment.

"Mr. Margera enjoys all of his constitutional rights, including the presumption of innocence," his statement said. "The wild rumors regarding his behavior this week are absolutely false. He is in good health and in good spirits."

Pennsylvania State Police previously shared the accusations against Margera in a statement announcing the arrest warrant earlier this week.

Troopers originally responded to a call reporting a disturbance at an address in Chester County, at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday. Their investigation indicated that Margera, who is from nearby Thornton, Pennsylvania, "was involved in a physical confrontation with the victim, who suffered minor injuries," the police agency wrote in a news release.

State police say Margera fled into a wooded area before troopers arrived at the scene. He had not yet been located when they announced the warrant for his arrest on Monday. At the time, authorities asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to report tips to PSP Avondale.

Margera, a stunt performer, is best known for his time on the early-aughts MTV reality show "Jackass," and its subsequent spinoffs.