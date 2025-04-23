Baltimore program empowers young men of color with exposure to industries and careers

A Baltimore program is building a pipeline of leaders in the community.

It's called Young Men United, through the United Way of Central Maryland.

The program is designed to help young men of color reach their full potential and expose them to different industries and careers. They're mentored by other adult men, helping students overcome systemic barriers and teaching them how to become community leaders.

"We understand the challenges and dynamics that young men of color face historically in the Baltimore area," said William Jernigan, the senior director of education for Young Men United. "It's our job to help them address those challenges and barriers, but also, give them that guide to actually lead them into successful careers."

"It's a great opportunity"

Nationally, Black men have the lowest four-year college completion rate of all demographic groups (only 40%) and are the most likely to leave without a degree (41%).

"It's a great opportunity to address the things that teachers and administrators are not always able to see and for us to provide that additional lens of support and even that connection to resources and opportunities," Jernigan said.

The program includes 81 students from Ben Franklin and Patterson High Schools. They are part of the first cohort set to graduate from the program.

Lessons go beyond the classroom for college tours and volunteer work. Students even went shopping for the right suit and tie.

Carrying a lifetime of skills

Wednesday, students at Patterson High School discussed advocacy and boundaries. It's just one of the many skills they will carry with them for life.

The program helps students identify their career goals and provides them with the resources to help their dreams come true.

"I'm not too sure as of right now, but I do have a couple of ideas on what I want to do," said Chris Frasier, a junior at Patterson High School.

Frasier said the program has allowed him to think outside the box and prepare for his future.

"This program helped push me to raise my GPA," Frasier said.

Another student, David Iagher, said he's grateful for the men he's been able to connect with throughout the program.

"I look at all these great men around me. I want to be where they are one day," Iagher said. "It's very good motivation for what I want to do in life."

Students are set to graduate from the program this Thursday, April 24. However, Jernigan said this 10-year program guides students from high school to college or job training and into a full-time career.

"We bring young men in at 10th grade," Jernigan said. "We follow them all the way up into graduation from high school. Then, we also follow them up until the age of 24 to connect them to their desired career opportunities."

"It's very good to not have to bear all that weight on your shoulders and have people you can rely on," Iagher said.