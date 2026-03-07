Baby sleepsuit sold at Walmart recalled over potential choking hazard

A model of infant sleepsuits has been recalled over a possible choking hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced this week.

The zipper head on the recalled HALO Magic Sleepsuits poses a danger to babies, according to the recall announcement. The products were sold on the company's website as well as at major retailers, including Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Target.com.

There have been at least 15 reports of the zipper head detaching from the garment, the CPSC said Thursday, but no injuries have been reported.

The HALO Magic Sleepsuits were recalled over possible choking hazard for infants. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recalled products include about 45,000 units of the sleepsuits with batch codes PO30592, PO30641 and PO30685, the CPSC said. They were sold from September 2025 through February 2026.

The CPSC urged consumers to participate in the recall on the company's website and receive store credit before discarding the product.