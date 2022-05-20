Watch CBS News
Babies hospitalized as formula shortage grows more dire

By Jamie Yuccas

Child hospitalizations rise due to formula shortage
As formula becomes nearly impossible to find, parents are becoming even more frantic — and the consequences are growing more dire. 

A lack of formula has sent at least four babies to a children's hospital in South Carolina. An Atlanta hospital is also treating children due to the shortage. 

"I've never seen anything like this," said Dr. Mark Corkins, who treated a hospitalized toddler and preschooler who had specific nutritional needs in Memphis this week. 

Corkins said the patients come in dehydrated and are given IV fluids, but he noted that it's not a long-term solution. He added that parents whose children don't have nutritional issues should feel confident trying another type of formula. 

For some, however, there are very few options. 

"She was always vomiting, she didn't sleep at all," said Ashley Strom, the mother of 7-and-a-half-month-old Chloe. 

Chloe can't tolerate dairy, and now can only drink one specific type of formula — which is "terrifying" given the shortage, Strom said. 

"What if I couldn't find her specific formula?" she said. "Because it's not like Chloe can just eat whatever is available." 

